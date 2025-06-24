Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel, Iran Yet to Confirm Ceasefire Announced by Trump

2025-06-24 02:32:58
(MENAFN) Officials from Iran and Israel have remained tight-lipped Tuesday regarding a ceasefire agreement announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, amid growing indications that Qatar played a central role in brokering the deal.

Representatives from Iran’s Foreign Ministry told a news agency they are “monitoring the developments” and will release “the result” in due course, stopping short of confirming or rejecting the truce.

On the Israeli side, the military spokesperson has not responded to repeated inquiries from the news agency about the reported agreement.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly holding a meeting with his Security Cabinet, according to coverage from an Israeli media outlet. The same outlet noted that Netanyahu has directed his ministers to refrain from making any public statements regarding the ceasefire until further instructions are given.

In a related development, i24 News—a Hebrew-language outlet—quoted an unnamed Israeli official claiming that Qatar had stepped in to mediate the ceasefire between Tehran and Tel Aviv. However, none of the involved parties have officially verified Qatar’s involvement.

President Trump, posting on his Truth Social platform, stated: “It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!"

The diplomatic developments follow a dramatic uptick in hostilities, which began Sunday when the U.S. conducted airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. These strikes were the latest phase in a broader U.S.-backed Israeli offensive that began on June 13, leading to Iranian retaliatory attacks targeting Israel.

MENAFN24062025000045017169ID1109714299

