Forestry's Way Of Fighting Unemployment

MENAFN - The Post) BEREA – The Ministry of Environment and Forestry distributed working tools to Berea people as a means to restore the environment and curb unemployment last week.

This was done through the Regeneration of Landscapes and Livelihoods Project (ROLL).

The distribution started in Thota-Peli in Teya-Teyaneng and is expected to take place in six more districts countrywide.

This initiative marks a significant step in supporting sustainable natural resource management and environmental rehabilitation efforts.

The project has procured about 9 650 tools which include spades, mattocks, pickaxes, and wheelbarrows, along with 5 000 watering cans and 3 000 gabions to aid in gully restoration.

These tools will empower local communities to actively participate in landscape restoration and conservation activities.

Speaking at the handover, the Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, 'Maphakamile Xingwana, stressed the critical role of youth engagement in environmental rehabilitation.

Xingwana highlighted the importance of developing sustainable livelihood plans, which can be supported through the Regeneration Opportunities Fund-a fund aimed at supporting sustainable livelihoods to respond to the pressing issues of youth unemployment and poverty in the country.

“The Ministry of Environment and Forestry has a mandate to conserve rangelands and wetlands, plant trees and take care of the environment as a whole,” Xingwana said.

“This project aims to push such mandates of the Ministry. These tools that have been allocated to you will assist your community in engaging in these sustainable natural resources management activities”, she said.

The ROLL project aims to restore degraded landscapes and support sustainable livelihood plans developed by the Regeneration Coalitions who continue to work on rehabilitating the landscapes, by integrating environmental stewardship with economic empowerment.

'Mathabo Mosehle, representing the community of Ha-Lenea, emphasised that after their engagement with ROLL they have protected their wetlands, rehabilitated rangelands and further have orchards that will improve their livelihoods.

She promised to continue their hard working efforts even after the phasing out of the ROLL project.

Staff Reporter