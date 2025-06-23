Israel & Iran Came To Me: Trump Reaffirms Ceasefire Claim Amid Renewed Missile Attack
Posting on his platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Israel & Iran came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, 'peace'! I knew the time was NOW. The World, and the Middle East, are the real winners!"
"Both Nations will see tremendous love, peace and prosperity in their futures. They have so much to gain, and yet, so much to lose if they stray from the road of righteousness & truth. The future for Israel & Iran is unlimited, & filled with great promise. God bless you both!" he added.
Trump's renewed remarks came even as Israel's Home Front Command urged residents to take cover following missile launches from Iran. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that defensive systems were activated in response to the fresh attack and that a ballistic missile struck a building in Beersheba.
Emergency responders from Magen David Adom were dispatched, and although no immediate injuries were reported, assessments were ongoing.
The latest round of strikes came shortly after Iran declared a unilateral halt to military operations against Israel, effective 4 a.m. local time. However, Iranian authorities stressed that this ceasefire was conditional -- hinging entirely on Israel halting its own offensive actions.
The contradiction became evident when Trump claimed that both sides had agreed to a ceasefire, a claim Tehran quickly denied.
Iran's Foreign Ministry clarified that Tehran had not received any formal ceasefire proposal from the United States and asserted that it was Israel that began the hostilities.
Iran stated it had temporarily paused military action, pending reciprocal restraint from Israel. As of now, Israel has not officially responded to Trump's ceasefire declaration.
The ongoing war, now in its 12th day, erupted after Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion," targeting Iranian military and nuclear assets. In retaliation, Iran has fired multiple waves of ballistic missiles at Israeli territory.
According to estimates, nearly 400 people have been killed in Iran and around 24 in Israel.
The conflict widened significantly when the United States entered the fray with direct military strikes on Iran's key nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.
