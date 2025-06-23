Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 4: Aamir Khan's Starrer Earn THIS Check

Sitaare Zameen Par continues its box office run, and the Day 4 collection figures are out. Let's see how the film fared on its Monday test

Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par was one of the most awaited films of the year. The film took over the box office upon its release. Not only did the film have a great opening, but it also earned tremendously over the weekend. Meanwhile, the film's fourth-day earnings figures have come out, which are quite surprising. Let's find out how much Sitaare Zameen Par collected on its fourth day of release, i.e., Monday, and whether the movie passed or failed the Monday test.

Sitaare Zameen Par Film Collection

Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza's film Sitaare Zameen Par is filled with about 10 new actors. The work of all these new actors is also being praised a lot. People are also loving the story of the film. Released on June 20, the film collected 10.7 crores on its opening day. On the second day, the film's earnings doubled, and it earned a hefty 20.2 crores. On the third day, the film hit even harder and did a business of 27.25 crores.

However, there was a sharp decline in the film's earnings on the fourth day. According to the report by sacnilk, the film has earned 8.50 crores on its fourth day. That is, Sitaare Zameen Par did not do much special in the Monday test. The film has so far earned 66.65 crores at the Indian box office. In this way, Aamir's Sitaare Zameen Par has left behind his three films in terms of earnings. Taare Zameen Par collected 66.39 crores, Lal Singh Chaddha collected 61.12 crores, and Rang De Basanti collected 52.91 crores at the Indian box office.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Director RS Prasanna prepared the film Sitaare Zameen Par on a budget of about 90 crores. This film was produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. Through this film, about 10 neurodivergent artists have entered Bollywood. All of them have done a great job in the film.