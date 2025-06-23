403
QF Empowers Athletes With Disabilities Via Football League
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation's (QF) Ability Friendly Programme organised an inclusive football league for people with disabilities, offering a dynamic platform where athletes could compete in a supportive and empowering environment. The initiative aimed to showcase their talents, promote personal growth, and foster social inclusion through the power of sport.
The event reflects QF's commitment to promoting diversity, ensuring equal opportunities for participation, and empowering all members of the community to help build a more inclusive future. It also aimed to highlight the importance of inclusive sports and raise public awareness of sports' role in supporting individual development and well-being.
The league saw participation from several specialised centres and institutions, including the Ability Friendly Programme, Renad Academy, Qatar Institute for Speech and Hearing (QISH), Texas Center for People with Disabilities, Special Olympics Qatar, Happy World Center, Shafallah Center, The Hemm Center for People with Special Needs, and Afaq Primary Private School.
The Ability Friendly Programme under QF's Pre-University Education offers sport-specific activities for children and adults with disabilities, providing sports and developmental activities including specialised camps and football and swimming classes.
Dr Mohamed Abu Lbdeh, father of 10-year-old Tamim Abu Lbdeh, who participated in the tournament and accompanied his son throughout the event, said:“From the very first day, I felt a deep sense of happiness seeing my son take part in this tournament, not just for the chance to compete, but because it plays a vital role in helping children discover and develop their abilities.
“I encourage all parents to actively support their children in engaging with opportunities like this. These experiences have a profoundly positive impact on a child's emotional and behavioural development. They offer a powerful outlet for self-expression and play a key role in building confidence and resilience.”
Dr Abu Lbdeh emphasised that children with autism often possess tremendous energy, and it is crucial to channel that energy through structured, meaningful activities that promote both expression and social engagement. He explained that his son has been participating in the Ability Friendly Programme for over three years, taking part in various activities beyond football, including swimming and horse riding.
“These experiences have been instrumental in his growth, helping him develop practical skills and boosting his self-confidence,” he said.
“I've witnessed a remarkable transformation in my son's behaviour. He's become more engaged with his peers and is gradually adapting to group play and collaborative activities, something that used to be a significant challenge.”
