Trump Announces Ceasefire Agreement Between Israel And Iran

2025-06-23 08:02:02
Washington: US President Donald Trump announced that a comprehensive ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran will take effect within hours.
Trump said via the Truth Social platform that there will be a complete and total ceasefire in approximately six hours from now, lasting for 12 hours, at which point the war will be considered ended.
Officially, Iran will start the ceasefire, and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the ceasefire and, upon the 24th Hour, an official end to the 12-day war will be saluted by the world, the US President wrote.
The US President added that the situation could have escalated into a much larger conflict, potentially engulfing the entire Middle East, but that this outcome was avoided.

