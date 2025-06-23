Cardiac Crusade Launches 'Restart A Heart: Massachusetts' To Map 1,500+ Aeds And Increase The State's Survival Rate

Sudden Cardiac Arrest survivor Lauren Quint with her first responders

Grassroots campaign aims to map 1,500+ AEDs across Massachusetts to raise survival rates from sudden cardiac arrest.

- Lauren Quint

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The national nonprofit Cardiac Crusade has launched Restart a Heart: Massachusetts, a grassroots campaign to locate and register more than 1,500 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) across the Commonwealth. Running from October 16, 2025 (National Restart a Heart Day) through February 14, 2026 (Valentine's Day), the campaign empowers volunteers, students, and civic leaders to help make AEDs more visible to 911 dispatchers-and more accessible to bystanders during a sudden cardiac arrest.

Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) is not a heart attack-it's a sudden electrical failure in the heart that causes it to stop beating without warning. The patient collapses, is unconscious, is not breathing, and has no pulse. SCA kills over 1,000 people every day in the U.S. Without immediate action, brain damage begins in just 3 minutes, and death quickly follows.

CPR is a critical part of the chain of survival by buying minutes; keeping blood flowing to the brain and vital organs until defibrillation can occur. Nationally, the average survival rate from out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is just 10%-but when an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) is used within 2 minutes, survival jumps to 80%-and within 1 minute, it exceeds 90%.

In places like Worcester and parts of Eastern Massachusetts, survival rates from sudden cardiac arrest are as low as 3%. In contrast, areas like San Diego-where AEDs are mapped and accessible-report survival rates in some areas as high as 50-70%

“This campaign is about saving lives.” Julie Coon, a sudden cardiac arrest survivor and Co-Founder of Cardiac Crusade, said:“You don't have to be a doctor to save a life. You just have to call 911, start CPR, and find an AED.”

Greg Coon, Julie's husband and Co-Founder of Cardiac Crusade adds:“Too many people have died with an AED just steps away-because no one knew it was there.”

Massachusetts Campaign Inspired by Buffalo Success

Restart a Heart: Massachusetts builds on Cardiac Crusade's successful 2024 campaign in Buffalo, New York, which surpassed its goal by registering over 1,200 AEDs in just four months. Massachusetts will aim even higher with a goal of mapping 1,500 or more devices across the state.

Volunteers across Massachusetts are invited to join the effort to save lives by mapping AEDs in their communities. By completing a free 20-minute online training , anyone can become a certified Cardiac Crusade Verifier and help ensure these life-saving devices are accessible to 911 operators. Participants can log volunteer hours, receive free t-shirts and swag, and become part of a statewide movement to improve survival rates from sudden cardiac arrest.

To encourage participation, top contributors will be eligible for cash prizes: $5,000 for first place, $3,000 for second, and $2,000 for third. Final prize amounts will depend on the success of fundraising and donations received throughout the campaign. Donations will go towards these prizes and other marketing efforts.

Led by Survivors, Powered by Community

The campaign is being led by the Boston Shock Squad-a statewide and growing team of survivors, medical students, family, and advocates across Massachusetts. Among them is Lauren Quint, who survived an SCA thanks to bystanders and a nearby AED.“This isn't just a campaign-it's a chance to give someone else the second chance I got,” said Quint.

“My mom collapsed, without warning, on her front porch. It was the fast action of family, EMS and Firefighters that saved her life,” said Boston Shock Squad member Danielle Piantedosi.“We were lucky-but too many families aren't. This campaign is our way of making sure AEDs are there even faster when someone needs one. Every second counts.”

“That was my aunt,” added Tyler Mola, a UMass Medical School student and Danielle's cousin.“She survived because everyone acted fast and efficiently. We want that to be the norm, not the exception.”

“This isn't just theory to us-it's real,” said Jack Albanese, also a UMass Med student and friend of Tyler.“We've seen what can happen when people step up, and we've seen the consequences when they don't. That's why we're in.”

Join the Movement

To donate to the Massachusetts campaign, go to Cardiac Crusade's home page and click *BOSTON* at the top of the page.

Cardiac Crusade Co-Founder Julie Coon gives a TED Talk about their mission to save lives

