Morocco: Foreign Minister Receives Comorian Peer, Bearer Of Written Message From Comores President To His Majesty The King

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, received, on Monday in Rabat, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Union of the Comoros, Mbae Mohamed, bearer of a written message to His Majesty King Mohammed VI from Comorian President Azali Assoumani.

The two ministers tackled various bilateral cooperation areas and discussed topics of common interest.

