Putin Slams U.S. Attack, Backs Iran As Region Teeters On Edge

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Moscow - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday condemned the recent U.S. airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities as“unjustified and without any basis,” voicing Moscow's support for the Iranian people during a high-stakes meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Moscow.

The visit came just 48 hours after U.S. President Donald Trump authorized strikes on Iran's key nuclear sites - Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow - in a dramatic escalation of tensions across the region. The bombings, which Iran called an act of unprovoked aggression, were also criticized by Russia during an emergency United Nations Security Council session late Sunday.

“This absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran has no basis and no justification,” Putin told Araghchi in a televised statement.“For our part, we are making efforts to assist the Iranian people. I am very glad that you are in Moscow today. This gives us the opportunity to discuss all these pressing issues and think together about how we could get out of today's situation.”

Araghchi, who characterized the Moscow visit as taking place at a“critical and significant juncture,” reiterated Tehran's position that its retaliatory actions are acts of“legitimate self-defense.” He also expressed appreciation for Russia's swift condemnation of the strikes and said,“Russia is today on the right side of history and international law.”

He delivered personal greetings from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian, and emphasized the strategic nature of Iran-Russia ties - calling them“very close and historic,” with cooperation deepening in recent years on both regional security and nuclear issues.

The meeting came as Iran launched the latest wave of its missile campaign - Operation True Promise III - reportedly using next-generation systems to target Israeli positions across occupied territories. Iran says the strikes are a direct response to what it calls a coordinated campaign of assassinations and provocations by Israel and the U.S. that began on June 13.

Diplomacy, But No Defense Pact

While Putin reiterated support for Iran's right to self-defense and pledged diplomatic backing, questions remain over how far Russia is willing to go. A Strategic Cooperation Treaty signed by Tehran and Moscow in January includes broad security and economic collaboration but lacks a formal mutual defense clause.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified on Monday that Moscow's assistance would depend on“what Iran needs,” adding that Russia's ongoing diplomatic efforts and offer to mediate already represent a significant contribution.“A new spiral of escalation of tension in the region... of course, we condemn this and express deep regret,” Peskov said, warning that more participants could soon be drawn into the conflict.

He also raised concerns over potential environmental consequences, saying,“It remains to be seen what happened to Iran's nuclear facilities, whether there is a radiation hazard.”

On the question of whether Washington gave Moscow advance notice of the strikes, Peskov said there had been no detailed information shared. While Trump and Putin had discussed Iran in prior calls,“there was no direct detailed information about this,” he added.

Regional Fallout and Global Stakes

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Baghaei emphasized Tehran's“clear expectations” from Russia, citing the countries' strategic agreement and Russia's influential role on both the regional and global stage - including its seat on the UN Security Council and involvement in the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA).

“It is only natural that Russia - as a country with long-standing and friendly relations with Iran - holds a special position at this critical juncture,” Baghaei said.

As Iran, the U.S., and Israel edge closer to a potential wider confrontation, Monday's meeting in Moscow signals an intensified alignment between Tehran and Moscow - one that could reshape the regional balance of power and trigger deeper geopolitical shifts.

Both countries have pledged continued coordination, but as missiles fly and diplomacy strains under the weight of military escalation, the road to de-escalation remains precarious.