Xiaomi Set To Reveal Pricing For New YU7 SUV At June 26 Launch Event


2025-06-23 03:10:35
(MENAFN- AzerNews) by Alimat Aliyeva

Xiaomi's CEO Lei Jun announced on Monday that the company plans to hold an official launch event for its new YU7 electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) this Thursday. During the event, Xiaomi is expected to unveil the vehicle's pricing and begin accepting pre-orders, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

This comes after the company revealed key specifications for its second EV model back in May. The YU7 is expected to feature cutting-edge technology and innovative design elements, marking a significant step in Xiaomi's push into the EV market. With the global electric vehicle industry continuing to boom, many are curious to see how Xiaomi's entry will shake up the competitive landscape, particularly given its experience in smart devices.

