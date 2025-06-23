HUIZHOU INDUSTRIAL: Dry Ice Packs For Cold Chain

Tempk Dry Ice Packs are a high-performance cooling solution designed specifically for cold chain transport of temperature-sensitive products such as fresh food, pharmaceuticals, and other perishable items. Made with advanced permeable film and high polymer absorbent materials, these dry ice packs provide long-lasting, stable low-temperature effects during shipping. They can be fully customized for size and design, making them ideal for products like fish, seafood, and pre-packaged foods.







The Tempk Dry Ice Pack offers an efficient, customizable cooling solution for cold chain shipments. Made from a combination of phase-change material (PCM), permeable film, and high polymer absorbent materials, these dry ice packs are designed to absorb water and freeze quickly, providing long-lasting cooling.

Ideal for use in cooler bags and refrigerated boxes, these packs are perfect for transporting perishable goods, bio pharmaceuticals, and temperature-sensitive products. The customizable design allows for specific PCM selection according to the needs of the products being transported.

The dry ice packs can be used in combination with gel ice packs or dry ice blankets to enhance cooling performance. When frozen, they provide superior cold retention and are perfect for shipments that require temperature control during long-distance transport.

Function Details

1、Cool-Heat Transfer: The hydrate dry ice pack is designed to maintain a stable low temperature by cooling and hot air exchange or conduction.

2、Fresh Food Transportation: These dry ice packs are used in the transportation of fresh food and perishable items such as meat, seafood, fruits & vegetables, prepared foods, frozen foods, ice cream, chocolate, candy, cheese, and milk.

3、Pharmaceutical Use: Ideal for use in pharmaceutical shipping, they maintain stable temperatures for biochemical reagents, medical samples, plasma, vaccines, and other pharmaceutical products.

4、Outdoor Use: The hydrate dry ice pack is also great for outdoor cooling when used in lunch bags, cooler bags, or for picnics, boating, hiking, and fishing to keep food and drinks cold.

5、Energy Saving: By placing frozen dry ice packs in your refrigerator, it can save electricity by maintaining the cold temperature during a power outage.

Instructions

Soak and Freeze: To ensure optimal performance, soak the dry ice pack in water for about 15 minutes before freezing it in a refrigerator, freezer, or cooling house.

Ensure the temperature setting in the freezer or cooling unit is set to 10°C lower than the internal PCM temperature for the best freezing results.

Reusable within the expiration date. In case of any damage or leakage, flush the pack with water and dispose of it properly.

Hydrate dry ice packs can be used repeatedly for cold chain logistics and shipping perishable food or medications.