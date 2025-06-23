Polaris Vein & Aesthetics Highlights Importance Of Early Detection During Varicose Vein Awareness Month

This before-and-after image from Polaris Vein & Aesthetics shows dramatic improvement three months post-sclerotherapy, a non-invasive treatment for varicose and spider veins. In recognition of Varicose Vein Awareness Month, it highlights the impact of tim

This image from Polaris Vein & Aesthetics shows a patient's visible improvement following a combination treatment to address advanced varicose veins. As part of Varicose Vein Awareness Month, we're spotlighting the life-changing impact vein therapies.

- Dr. Amanda Cooper, MDCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of Varicose Vein Awareness Month, Polaris Vein & Aesthetics is encouraging the community to learn the early warning signs of vein disease-often overlooked but potentially serious symptoms like leg swelling, heaviness, aching, fatigue, and restless legs.As one of Central Ohio's premier vein treatment centers, Polaris is using this month to spotlight the importance of early detection and proactive care for those at risk of developing varicose veins or other chronic venous insufficiencies.“Patients don't realize that common leg symptoms, including restless legs, are a sign of venous disease, which is easily treatable, especially when diagnosed early,” said Dr. Amanda Cooper, MD, founder and medical director of Polaris Vein & Aesthetics.Customized, Minimally Invasive SolutionsPolaris offers state-of-the-art vein evaluations and personalized treatment plans using minimally invasive techniques. These include radiofrequency ablation, ultrasound-guided sclerotherapy, foam injections, and Varithena-a prescription microfoam treatment that's well-regarded for addressing varicose veins caused by great saphenous vein (GSV) system incompetence. All procedures are performed in-office with little to no downtime.“Our goal is not just cosmetic,” added Dr. Cooper.“We're focused on restoring healthy circulation, relieving daily discomfort, and preventing the progression of vein disease. Treating varicose veins can truly change someone's quality of life.”People who spend long hours standing or sitting, such as healthcare professionals, educators, retail workers, and office employees, are especially at risk and are urged to schedule a screening. Left untreated, varicose veins can lead to more severe complications, including skin changes, ulcers, or blood clots.Complimentary Screenings Available This MonthIn honor of Varicose Vein Awareness Month, Polaris is offering complimentary vein health screenings to help patients identify potential concerns before they become more serious.To request a consultation or schedule your free screening, visit or call 614-488-5090.About Polaris Vein & AestheticsPolaris Vein & Aesthetics, located in Columbus, Ohio, is a comprehensive medical practice specializing in vein health, aesthetic treatments, and holistic wellness services. Founded by Dr. Amanda Cooper, MD, Polaris began as a leading vein center dedicated to diagnosing and treating chronic venous insufficiency, varicose veins, and other vascular conditions through minimally invasive, state-of-the-art procedures.Understanding that vein issues often intersect with broader health and cosmetic concerns, Polaris has expanded its services to include facial rejuvenation, non-invasive body contouring, RF microneedling, and advanced skincare treatments. Patients also benefit from access to medical weight loss programs, nutritional guidance, and life coaching-designed to support sustainable, whole-body wellness.Polaris's mission is to help patients feel confident and healthy from the inside out. With a reputation for compassionate, personalized care and long-term results, Polaris Vein & Aesthetics offers a truly integrative approach-treating the root causes of discomfort while helping patients look and feel their best.To learn more, visit or follow @PolarisVeinCenter on social media.

