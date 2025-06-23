Airspace Disruption Grounds Flights As Middle‐East Tensions Escalate

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Commercial carriers are suspending flights across Middle‐Eastern airspace following the US strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, with empty skies appearing over Iran, Iraq, Syria and Israel as airlines divert or cancel services. Singapore Airlines described the situation as“fluid”, cancelling its Singapore–Dubai service after a security review, while British Airways and Air France‐KLM also halted flights involving Dubai, Doha, Riyadh and Riyadh, indicating growing caution among global operators.

Airspace closures have disrupted one of the busiest commercial corridors connecting Europe and Asia. With Russian and Ukrainian airspace off limits, carriers have been forced to reroute via the Caspian Sea or south through Egypt and Saudi Arabia-adjustments that add flight time, crew costs and fuel consumption. FlightRadar24's tracking reveals entire swathes of no‐fly zones over Iran, Iraq, Syria and Israel, emphasising the scale of avoidance.

Safe‐Airspace, an independent watchdog operated by OPSGROUP, warns that missile and drone activity amplified by the US strikes has increased risk for civilian aircraft. Though no specific threats have been aimed at civil aviation, the group highlights Iran's prior pledges to retaliate against US military installations in the region, raising concern that civilian flights might still face misidentification or collateral danger.

Air India has already reported cancellations across the region, linking them to both this geopolitical strain and a deadly crash at home; its Boeing‐787 fleet is currently under enhanced inspections by India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and flights remain trimmed by around 15 per cent into mid‐July. Likewise, American Airlines and United suspend routes to Qatar and Dubai, while Delta extends its pause on New York–Tel Aviv services through August 31.

See also Zia Ur Rehman Shaikh: Shaping Stories and Strengthening Cultures Through Filmmaking in the UAE

El Al and Israir have ramped up rescue operations, with Israeli airports offering up to 24 rescue flights per day from abroad, each limited to fifty passengers, aiming to reconnect tens of thousands of citizens stranded overseas. Israel briefly reopened its airspace for six‐hour windows to facilitate this movement.

Airline industry analysts caution that these disruptions may persist. The closure of airspace over Iraq and Iran since 13 June has seen Saudi air traffic double and Afghan overflights rise nearly six‐fold as carriers seek new corridors. Elevated oil prices-driven by potential threats to the Strait of Hormuz-have further strained margins, coinciding with global airline stocks slipping as investors digest this complex mix of safety, logistical and financial challenges.

Looking ahead, airlines must decide whether to maintain suspensions or resume operations as de‐escalation becomes a test of regional stability and market confidence. For now, the cost of avoidance is steep: longer flights, operational complexity and heightened exposure to geopolitical instability.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?