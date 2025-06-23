Dubai Villa Renovation Redefines Arabian Ranches 2 Pricing

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A fully overhauled six‐bedroom villa in Arabian Ranches 2 has sold for AED 14.5 million, establishing a new sales record for the community. The property, refurbished by Dubai-based firm DMDC, went under offer at a premium price thanks to an aesthetic blending minimalist design with luxury fittings-a move that signals growing appetite for turnkey high-end homes in the suburb.

The home occupies a generous 7,543‐sq ft plot and boasts two spacious living rooms, walk‐in wardrobes, en‐suite bathrooms, a formal dining area and a dedicated study. The standout feature is the German Hacker kitchen, designed for gourmet cooking. Outdoors, the villa offers a private pool, professionally landscaped grounds, a fully equipped alfresco kitchen and a leisure zone intended for hosting guests.

DMDC's statement reveals their ambition: crafting a tailored, modern‐minimalist residence designed to appeal to discerning buyers. CEO Raji Daou emphasised that the transformation aimed to elevate both form and function, with the sale price seen as affirmation of their vision.

Industry analysts point to this transaction as emblematic of a broader trend in Dubai's villa market, where investors are acquiring properties, commissioning high‐end refurbishments and reselling them at premium values. The limited availability of turnkey luxury homes in areas like Arabian Ranches 2-combined with demand from both end users and investors-fuels escalating prices.

Data for the first quarter of 2025 shows the average asking price for villas in Arabian Ranches 2 hovering around AED 6.9 million, making this AED 14.5 million deal more than double the standard market value. Historically, sales in sub‐communities such as Rasha and Rosa have occasionally breached the AED 10 million threshold, but rarely reach this level.

Established by Emaar in 2013, Arabian Ranches 2 comprises over 1,700 themed villas and townhouses across multiple sub‐communities. It remains a preferred choice for families due to its emphasis on space, greenery and community living. Recent market insights indicate average villa prices rising by around 12–15 percent annually, a trend supported by strong demand and constrained supply.

See also Dubai Unveils Blockchain-Based Real Estate Investment Platform

DMDC, founded in 2021, has rapidly gained prominence in Dubai's renovation sector, operating with a team of over 700 professionals. The company's portfolio spans residential, retail and office projects, with a focus on sustainable practices and innovative design. Their signature remodels combine functional enhancements with aesthetic coherence-shown here through the sleek kitchen, ample wardrobe capacity and sophisticated use of space.

Local luxury real‐estate experts interpret this sale as more than a one‐off deal-it is indicative of a shift in buyer behaviour. With more end users seeking plug‐and‐play luxury offerings, firms that deliver on design, convenience and exclusivity are poised to dominate. Arabian Ranches 2, with its well‐established schools, parks and retail centres, is increasingly seen as a prime venue for high‐net‐worth families.

Observers note that the villa's result could trigger further high‐value refurbishments across the community, as owners look to capitalise on the momentum. DMDC's mode-acquiring mid‐tier stock, elevating it through premium design and reselling at record prices-is expected to broaden the upper end of the market.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?