Crescent Tools SITERUNNER Folding Jobsite Cart Holds Where You Need It And Folds When You Don't
"We spent a lot of time on the job with tradesmen to understand their pain points," says Christopher Olenski, Director of Product Management. "Those insights directly shaped the innovations behind the new SITERUNNER cart. There is nothing quite like it on the market and my hope is that it transforms the workday for tradesmen everywhere."
The SITERUNNER Folding Jobsite Cart is built for efficiency. The integrated tool strap allows you to quickly attach essential tools, while heavy-duty swivel casters and ergonomic palm-grip handles allow you to easily and quickly move through tight spaces. Say goodbye to hauling tools by hand-this cart does the heavy lifting for you.
To learn more about this new product, explore our website here . Check it out for yourself online, at your nearest Home Depot, hardware or industrial supply store, or online at Amazon.
About Crescent® Tools
Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, power tool accessories, snips, scissors, shears, knives, trade tools, measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, files, saws, heavy–duty cutting, and on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products. For more information visit .
About Apex Tool Group
Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit .
SOURCE Crescent Tools
