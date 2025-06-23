Wandelbots Unveils Nova Cloud Platform For Holistic Industrial Automation

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Wandelbots to launch new cloud robotics platform

June 23, 2025 by Sam Francis

Wandelbots , a pioneer in software-defined industrial automation and cloud robotics, is presenting the expanded Wandelbots Nova platform with the new Nova Cloud module at Automatica 2025 .

The aim of the enhancement is to provide comprehensive digital control and improvement of robot-supported processes in production and logistics cross-factory boarder.

Wandelbots provides the technical basis for a holistic automation strategy that transforms rigid, hardware-based lines into adaptive systems.

With Nova Cloud, a control and optimization level is added to the Nova OS operating system, which was previously used locally. This creates a central platform that can connect, simulate and coordinate different robotic systems – regardless of the manufacturer.

In addition to programming individual robot applications, entire process chains can now be mapped, monitored and gradually optimized – regardless of location and in real time.

The focus is on end-to-end control: from planning and virtual commissioning to deployment and ongoing operation on the shopfloor. This allows companies to deploy their robot fleets more flexibly, reprogram them more quickly and operate them more efficiently.

Companies such as Schaeffler, SmartRay and SHL are already relying on Wandelbots to accelerate automation processes, reduce costs and establish flexible production structures. The practical user examples will be demonstrated live at the automatica trade fair from June 24 to 27.

The extended automation platform from Wandelbots consists of three modules that together enable end-to-end planning, implementation and control of robot-supported processes:



Nova Cloud : the central control level for the intelligent planning, optimization and monitoring of global production processes. It enables the management of digital twins, AI-supported analyses and standardizable workflows – while at the same time taking site-specific requirements into account.

Developer Portal : a modern development environment for the creation, simulation and provision of individual automation solutions. By connecting to a growing partner ecosystem – for example through the integration of Nvidia Omniverse – the portal offers an open infrastructure for collaborative development and rapid iteration. Nova OS : the manufacturer-independent operating system for industrial automation. It controls robots and peripheral devices in real time and ensures that simulated processes can be transferred directly to operation without additional programming effort. This minimizes system interruptions and avoids dependence on proprietary solutions.

Christian Piechnick, co-founder and CEO of Wandelbots., says:“There is no way around holistic automation.

“Industrial companies need to comprehensively automate their processes in order to keep up with the pressure on costs, efficiency and innovation. With our software-centric approach, automation can be designed efficiently, cost-effectively and sustainably.

“In this way, Wandelbots makes a significant contribution to the competitiveness of industry and to securing the business location.”

Schaeffler: From simulation to reality

At Automatica, visitors can experience how Schaeffler seamlessly combines simulation and real shopfloor use with Wandelbots, transforming production into a scalable, digitalized process. At its heart is the Nova operating system, which can be used to virtually simulate, validate and optimize the behavior of robots.

This provides robot control for the entire automation life cycle, from virtual planning to operation in series production. The physical execution of the virtually simulated workflows takes place without reprogramming, overcoming the previous discrepancy between simulation and reality. This enables:



Faster deployment of robotic workflows

Lower development costs and integration time

Higher first-time-right rates and reduced trial-and-error cycles

Improved robot uptime due to fewer problems with runtime integration

Company-wide digital factory model with scalable automation logic SmartRay: AI system for path planning

The Wandelbots booth will also showcase an AI-based path planning solution for SmartRay integrated into a robotic-based inspection workflow. For this, Grid Dynamics has developed a customized app using the Wandelbots Developer Portal and Wandelbots Nova operating system.

With the app, SmartRay can automatically generate executable robot paths for weld inspection from CAD files – without manual programming. This means:



Less effort for robot programming and simulation

From CAD import to test-ready robot path in just a few minutes

Immediate ROI validation through automated feasibility studies

Less rework and warranty costs thanks to more accurate fault detection Scalable through reuse of applications and AI

SHL: Intelligent automation systems

System integrators like SHL have to deliver customized automation solutions faster, more flexibly and under tighter cost and resource constraints. With more than 3,500 grinding, deburring and polishing robots installed, SHL is one of the world's leading suppliers of surface treatment automation.

By integrating Wandelbots' software platform, SHL is expanding its offering from mechanical quality to software-driven, intelligent automation systems that meet flexible manufacturing requirements. The goals:



30 to 50 percent less time to productivity for new workpieces

Up to 40 percent less changeover time

Higher plant utilization through multiple use of robotic systems

Up to 25 percent cost savings for integration and fine-tuning Increased productivity and uptime through continuous software optimization

Wandelbots at the Automatica

The use cases can be experienced live at the Munich trade fair in Hall B6, Stand 308. They demonstrate: With the holistic software platform from Wandelbots, manufacturing companies can automate processes faster, optimize them more intelligently and scale them more reliably.

This is because industrial robots become software-defined systems that improve themselves autonomously. In addition to the user examples, the comprehensive Wandelbots platform and integrations with Nvidia and Microsoft can be seen in live demonstrations.