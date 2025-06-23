Philip Morris Misr Launches 'IQOS ILUMA I' In Egypt, Marking Technological Leap In Smoke-Free Innovation

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Philip Morris Misr has announced the launch of IQOS ILUMA i in Egypt, the latest and most advanced addition to its portfolio of smoke-free products. As the newest generation of IQOS devices, IQOS ILUMA i underscores PMI's continued commitment to scientific innovation and to offering better alternatives for adult smokers who would otherwise continue using cigarettes or nicotine products.

This launch reinforces PMI's global ambition of creating a smoke-free future, leveraging cutting-edge science and technology to deliver nicotine without combustion.

“We leverage science, world-leading brands, and commercial capabilities to provide better alternatives to our consumers,” said Ali Nevzat Karaman, Managing Director of Philip Morris Egypt & Levant.“Following the introduction of IQOS ILUMA in Egypt in 2023, we are now taking the IQOS experience to new heights. IQOS ILUMA i is our most innovative device to date-our flagship product in the portfolio of scientifically substantiated, heat-not-burn smoke-free systems.”

The IQOS ILUMA i represents a breakthrough in tobacco heating technology. It is equipped with the SMARTCORE INDUCTION SYSTEMTM, which heats tobacco from within-eliminating combustion and providing a cleaner, residue-free experience. The system also removes the need for regular cleaning, making the device more convenient for users.

Like its predecessors, the IQOS ILUMA i emits, on average, 95% lower levels of harmful chemicals compared to conventional cigarettes.

The device introduces several smart features, including an interactive touchscreen that displays usage information, a Pause Mode allowing users to pause their session for up to 8 minutes, and FlexPuff functionality that enables personalised puff control. In addition, FlexBattery technology improves battery efficiency and extends its lifespan-helping to reduce electronic waste.

IQOS ILUMA i is compatible with existing TEREA tobacco sticks, ensuring a seamless and consistent experience for users without the need to switch to new stick formats or systems.

“People smoke for various reasons-not just for nicotine, but also for the taste, sensory experience, and ritual,” said Mircea Zetel Serafim, Director of Smoke-Free Products at Philip Morris Egypt & Levant.“No single product can satisfy all adult smokers' preferences. That's why we need a diverse portfolio of alternatives that evolve alongside consumer needs and technological advancements.”

He noted that IQOS ILUMA i brings together over a decade of research and consumer insights, representing PMI's most sophisticated device to date.

Philip Morris International (PMI) continues to advocate for a smoke-free future, rooted in the belief that innovation can transform the tobacco industry. The company sees the development and adoption of scientifically substantiated smoke-free alternatives as a realistic path to eliminating cigarettes.

“We believe traditional cigarettes will be relegated to museums within the next 10 to 15 years,” said Karaman.“This belief is what drives our ongoing research and development. We aim to offer appealing smoke-free options that encourage every adult smoker to make the switch.”

Since 2008, PMI has invested over $14bn in developing, scientifically validating, and commercialising smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke-with the ultimate goal of phasing out the sale of cigarettes entirely.

As of 31 December 2024, PMI's smoke-free products were available in 95 markets, with an estimated 38.6 million adult users worldwide. These products accounted for 42% of PMI's total net revenues in the first quarter of 2025.