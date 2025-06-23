Revolutionizing Pilonidal Disease Treatment: Dr. Samuil Rafailov Offers Specialized Cleft Lift Surgery

STANHOPE, N.J., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilonidal disease-a chronic infectious and inflammatory condition affecting the skin and underlying tissue near the tailbone-is a common disorder characterized by the formation of sinus tracts or abscesses caused by trapped hair and debris. It typically affects individuals in their teens, 20s, and 30s. The disease rarely resolves without surgery and, in severe cases, can be debilitating, significantly impacting daily activities.

Dr. Samuil Rafailov, a board-certified general and cosmetic surgeon, has dedicated his practice to treating pilonidal disease. He specializes in the cleft lift procedure (also known as the Bascom flap), a surgical technique with a low complication rate that enables patients to return to work or school in a week or less.

The cleft lift procedure was developed by Dr. John Bascom, a colorectal surgeon who, in the 1980s and 1990s, pioneered a new understanding of pilonidal disease. Challenging the traditional view that the condition was primarily an infection, Dr. Bascom identified the deep gluteal cleft and embedded hairs as the true culprits. His approach focused on flattening the cleft to prevent hair and debris from being trapped-treating the root cause rather than just the symptoms. Since then, the cleft lift has evolved and become widely recognized as a superior surgical option, particularly for recurrent or complex cases.

"Pilonidal disease is often misunderstood," explains Dr. Rafailov. "Many surgeons fail to recognize that the root cause is the deep gluteal cleft. Traditional surgeries tend to remove excessive skin and tissue, creating large defects that deepen the cleft and result in disfiguring wounds. These procedures often require prolonged, high-maintenance postoperative care-and unfortunately, they remain the most common treatment offered."

He added, "Many patients become discouraged as they are presented with options that are both cosmetically and functionally unsatisfactory, often with high recurrence rates. Our practice performs the highest volume of cleft lift procedures in the northeastern U.S.-10 to 15 each month-and we consistently see excellent outcomes. Our mission is to provide patients with effective, minimally disruptive care, and to educate the broader medical community on the advantages of cleft lift surgery."

The cleft lift procedure reduces the depth of the gluteal cleft, keeping the area shallow, dry, and well-aerated-conditions that prevent the trapping of hair and debris. During surgery, Dr. Rafailov removes the affected tissue, including cysts and sinus tracts, and reconstructs the area by lifting and flattening the cleft. This eliminates the anatomical conditions that cause the disease.

Key benefits of the cleft lift procedure include:



Low recurrence rates: Less than 5%, significantly lower than traditional methods



Faster recovery: Most patients resume normal activities within 1 to 2 weeks



Low maintenance: No open wounds, packing, or dressing changes required

Improved quality of life: By eliminating the deep cleft, the risk of reinfection and recurrence is significantly reduced

"As of today, the cleft lift is the gold standard for treating pilonidal disease, especially in recurrent or complex cases," says Dr. Rafailov.

Dr. Rafailov welcomes referrals to discuss whether cleft lift surgery is the appropriate next step. Visit PiloFix for more information

About Samuil Rafailov, DO FACS

Dr. Rafailov earned his undergraduate degree from Brooklyn College. He completed his medical degree at New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, and postgraduate training in general surgery at Flushing Hospital Medical Center in Queens, NY. After successfully completing his surgical training, Dr. Rafailov sought additional training in cosmetic surgery through an accredited fellowship in Spokane, WA. He is an active member of the American College of Surgery, American College of Osteopathic Surgeons, American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, American Medical Association and American Osteopathic Association.

