SC Johnson Wins Grand Prix And Five Cannes Lions For Ziploc® Preserved Promos Campaign

MENAFN - PR Newswire) More than half (54%) of all US online shoppers have increased their usage of coupon codes over the past year to stretch their budgets and maximize savings**. And every year, 99% of digital promos go unused**; shoppers miss out on billions in savings due to expired coupon codes, leading to significant financial frustration. The Ziplocteam saw an opportunity – to drive brand engagement and loyalty – by focusing on what Ziplocdoes best, preserving food. Ziploc, long known for safeguarding what matters-from meals to memories-recognized a chance to bring its preservation power to an unexpected space: expired digital promo codes and turned every expired promo into a fresh offer on Ziploc, as well as fresh food.

The campaign invited shoppers to upload a photo or screenshot of an expired food promo to PreservedPromos and receive a new offer-up to $4 in fresh savings-redeemable at retailers like Walmart, Kroger, Target, and Amazon. To unlock the deal, shoppers simply had to include a Ziploc® product in their cart. The result? A unique digital experience that preserved expired promos, elevated the Ziploc® brand relevance, and rewarded everyday families in a meaningful way.

The program's mobile-first design made the redemption process seamless and intuitive. Shoppers could easily upload their expired coupon, receive real-time validation, and apply the new offer-proving that saving money can be as easy and satisfying as sealing freshness with Ziploc®.

The Ziploc® "Preserved Promos" campaign received multiple accolades and was recognized for innovation, mobile-first design, as well as data-driven creative excellence:



Grand Prix – Creative Commerce: Consumer Goods (A01)

Gold Lion – Direct: Use of Real-Time Data (C03)

Silver Lion – Media: Retail Media (B13)

Silver Lion – Direct: Market Disruption (F08)

Bronze Lion – Creative B2B: Market Disruption (A10)

Bronze Lion – Direct: Use of Mobile (D02)

Shortlist – Brand Experience and Activation: Market Disruption

Shortlist – Creative Commerce: Retail Media Shortlist – Creative Commerce: Customer Acquisition & Retention

The campaign generated powerful results for consumers and retailers:



+61% Share of Voice – Increasing Ziploc® market presence

5% Sales Lift – Demonstrating direct commercial impact

+14% New Buyers – Attracting new Ziploc® consumers

+49% Redemption Rate – Showing exceptional consumer engagement 80+ Retail Partners – Representing more than 65,000 stores

*Voted most trusted Food Storage Bags, 2025 Brandspark® American Trust Study

**Capital One Shopping Research: Retail Data & Analysis

ABOUT ZIPLOC ®

Ziploc® brand bags and containers provide smart, quality solutions that help you maximize your resources, and ultimately get more out of your everyday. From helping keep food fresh, to organizing knickknacks, to protecting bulky items, Ziploc® brand products are the food and home storage solution families trust. The Ziploc® brand offers more than 20 products, available in grocery, mass merchandise and drug stores nationwide, including: Ziploc® Freezer & Storage bags with Easy Open Tabs and Stay Open Design, Slider bags, Sandwich & Snack bags with Easy GuideTM seal, and reusable silicone Ziploc Endurables®.

Learn more about Ziploc by visiting ziploc or joining on Facebook , Instagram , X , LinkedIn , YouTube and TikTok .

ABOUT SC JOHNSON

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin USA, SC Johnson believes that a more sustainable, healthier and transparent world that inspires people and creates opportunities isn't just possible – it's our responsibility.

A heritage of innovation and bold, transparent decisions is why our high-quality products and iconic brands – including OFF!®, Raid®, Glade®, Windex®, Scrubbing Bubbles®, Ziploc®, Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day®, method®, Autan®, Baygon®, Mr Muscle®, Duck®, Lysoform® and more – are in homes, schools and businesses in virtually every country worldwide.

As a global, purpose-led company, we are committed to making the world a better place today and for future generations. That means relentlessly bringing our expertise in science, innovation and partnerships to bear on some of the world's most pressing environmental and health issues like reducing plastic waste and eradicating malaria. Around the world, we use our resources to unlock greater economic and educational opportunities for people and communities where access may be limited, but curiosity and potential are limitless.

See how SC Johnson is a Family Company At Work For a Better World by visiting scjohnson or joining us on Facebook , X , LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

