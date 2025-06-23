Hosted Improves Wordpress Hosting And Setup With Softaculous Integration

Softaculous WordPress Installation with Hosted

Hosted's continued partnership with Softaculous, the auto-installer, simplifies WordPress website setups, backups, and staging areas for all customers.

- Wayne DiamondCA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hosted continues its partnership with Softaculous , naming the software provider as its preferred platform for WordPress auto-installation. This ongoing relationship aims to further streamline website creation and management across all Hosted's WordPress Hosting plans.Softaculous is a leading software auto-installer for nearly 400 applications, helping both beginner and expert users reduce software setup time and the technical complexity involved in installing the WordPress Content Management System (CMS).While being one of the most popular and powerful site creation platforms, setting up WordPress, however, can often be a barrier for many people without the technical knowhow. Thus, highlighting the need for a faster, simpler installation process. Softaculous is renowned for simplifying web application installations and plays a central role in how Hosted delivers its services to its WordPress clients.This collaboration reflects a growing trend toward automation in web hosting and site management, especially for beginners who want to get up and running and don't have the time for the often complex process of installing and configuring WordPress.The platform's features are fully integrated into Hosted's hosting dashboard, allowing customers to install and manage the core WordPress software with just a few clicks, as opposed to a lengthy setup process.Enhanced WordPress Website and Hosting ManagementThrough this collaboration, Hosted clients benefit from multiple automation tools designed to simplify and speed up the process of launching a new WordPress site:.One-Click Installation: Converts what was traditionally a multi-step process into a quick setup, enabling faster site launches..Pre-configured Settings: Users can input admin username and password, site titles, and other key configurations during the installation process..Automated Core Updates: Ensures users have access to the latest WordPress versions, reducing exposure to security vulnerabilities and performance issues..Centralised Dashboard: Provides a single user-friendly interface for overseeing and managing multiple WordPress installations.The partnership with Softaculous particularly benefits first-time site owners and small businesses without in-depth technical knowledge or an in-house IT team. The automated tools eliminate the need for manual database creation, file transfers, or running complex installation commands, making it accessible to clients of all skill levels.“Having Softaculous as our preferred partner perfectly underscores our mission to make site management more accessible,” said Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.“Their technology helps simplify the process so users can focus on content creation and business growth, rather than dealing with the technical side of installing WordPress to build their websites.”Backup and Recovery InfrastructureWhile it's important to be able to launch a new website quickly, having a reliable safety net is equally essential due to the risks of potential cyber-attacks and human error. The integration of Softaculous offers powerful backup and restoration features, including:.Scheduled Backups: Automates the backup process with customizable timing (daily, weekly, monthly)..Flexible Storage Options: Enables storage on local servers, FTP (File Transfer Protocol), or third-party cloud platforms..One-Click Restoration: Allows users to recover a site from a previous version with minimal downtime..Partial Recovery Support: Offers restoration of individual files or databases when full recovery is unnecessary.Development and Staging ToolsCreating a website often requires a testing environment before making it accessible online. The same applies to adding or upgrading software, features and content. Softaculous provides tools that allow site owners to perform these tasks safely and without affecting their live version.These include site cloning and staging environments for safe testing of major updates or design changes. Once everything is working is as it should be, the push-to-live feature streamlines the transfer of staging environments to the live websites.This means less time spent fixing problems after they occur, less downtime and more time to focus on their actual business and development of their website's content & maintenance.The Softaculous integration is included with all WordPress Hosting plans from Hosted and is available to both new and existing customers.About HostedHosted provides a comprehensive suite of website services, including Web and WordPress Hosting, Email Hosting, and domain name registration. The company's infrastructure is tailored to deliver ease of use, performance, and security for clients, backed by expert support and excellent service.About Wayne DiamondWayne Diamond, founder and CEO of Hosted, has over 25 years of experience in the domain name and web hosting industry. Under his guidance, Hosted aims to simplify domain name registration and web hosting for SMEs, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and businesses of all sizes.

