Kodiak Named To Inc.'S 2025 Best Workplaces List

PARK CITY, Utah, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces list and recognized in the Enduring Impact category, along with the Medium-Large company size category and Rocky Mountain regional category, which honors companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses.

This year's list, featured on Inc , is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures–whether in-person or remote.

The award process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking. Kodiak is honored to be included among the 514 companies recognized this year.

"At Kodiak, we believe great culture starts with great people, and we're proud to have a team that brings passion, purpose, and grit to everything they do," said Val Oswalt, CEO of Kodiak. "We work hard to build an environment where people can show up as their full selves, grow in their careers, and feel truly connected to our mission of feeding epic days and wilder lives through real breakfasts. Being recognized by Inc. is a testament to the incredible people who make Kodiak what it is, and the culture that fuels us every day."

Kodiak is on a mission to fuel epic days with real, nourishing food. As a pioneer in providing protein-packed, 100% whole grain breakfasts and snacks, Kodiak has redefined the morning routine with products that are as hearty as they are delicious. From its roots in the Wasatch Mountains of Park City, Utah, the brand has grown into a household staple, offering everything from flapjack and waffle mixes to frozen waffles, oatmeal, and granola. Inspired by the wild, Kodiak is deeply committed to conservation, working to protect wildlife habitats and preserve the natural spaces that energize its purpose and its people.

"Inc.'s Best Workplaces program celebrates the exceptional organizations whose workplace cultures address their employees' welfare and needs in meaningful ways," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "As companies expand and adapt to changing economic forces, maintaining such a culture is no small feat. Yet these honorees have not only achieved it-they continue to elevate the employee experience through thoughtful benefits, engagement, and a deep commitment to their teams."

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc .

About Kodiak

On a mission to "Feed Epic Days and Wilder Lives," Kodiak inspires people to live wilder, wide-open lives by feeding epic days through real breakfasts. Mountain raised among the Wasatch Mountains of Park City, UT, Kodiak strives to make breakfast un-boring – outfitting everyone who is hungry to get out and expand the day's range with delicious, filling, whole grain greatness while nourishing the land, lives and wildlife that sustain us. For over 30 years, Kodiak has created real, protein-packed breakfasts with honest and carefully selected ingredients, with no artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors. For more information about Kodiak, please visit or follow the adventure on Instagram @KodiakCakes

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.

