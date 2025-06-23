RECALL ALERT: After 1.7 Million Midea AC Units Were Recalled, The Law Offices Of Jason Turchin Is Filing Claims

Is your AC unit making you sick? Product Liability Lawyer is now filing claims after 1.7 Million AC units are recalled.

According to the recall, water pooling inside the units may not drain properly, allowing mold to grow and spread into the air. The CPSC has received at least 152 reports of mold, including 17 reports of respiratory problems such as coughing, allergic reactions, sore throats, and infections.

"These air conditioners were meant to keep homes safe and comfortable, not cause health problems," said Jason Turchin, Esq., who is actively investigating injury claims related to this recall. "We are representing several consumers who experienced health issues after using these units and are preparing Midea AC lawsuits to seek compensation for their injuries."

The recalled units were sold from March 2020 through May 2025 at major retailers like Costco, Home Depot, Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart, both in stores and online. The affected models come in 8,000, 10,000, and 12,000 BTU sizes and were priced between $280 and $500.

Consumers affected by the recall may be eligible for a refund or repair through Midea. However, those who experienced mold-related health issues may also be entitled to compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering through a Midea mold injury claim .

If you or a family member suffered illness after using a Midea U or U+ Window Air Conditioner , contact the Law Offices of Jason Turchin for a free consultation at (800) 337-7755 or visit .

About the Law Offices of Jason Turchin

The firm has handled thousands of injury and product liability cases nationwide. Jason Turchin, Esq. has been featured in CBS Evening News, Forbes, and Rolling Stone for his work on behalf of injury victims.

