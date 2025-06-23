Linux Foundation Launches The Agent2agent Protocol Project To Enable Secure, Intelligent Communication Between AI Agents

The Agent2Agent protocol enables agentic AI interoperability and trusted agent communication across systems and platforms

DENVER, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Source Summit North America – The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the launch of the Agent2Agent (A2A) project, an open protocol created by Google for secure agent-to-agent communication and collaboration. Developed to address the challenges of scaling AI agents across enterprise environments, A2A empowers developers to build agents that seamlessly interoperate, regardless of platform, vendor or framework. To learn more, visit github/a2a-protocol/a2a .

The A2A protocol is a collaborative effort launched by Google in April and with growing support from more than 100 leading technology companies. The protocol addresses the growing need for agents to operate in dynamic, multi-agent environments, coordinating actions across a wide array of applications and data infrastructure. A2A enables autonomous agents to discover one another, exchange information securely and collaborate across systems. This allows developers and organizations to unite agents from multiple sources and platforms, improving modularity, mitigating vendor lock-in and accelerating innovation.

"We are happy to be the new home of the Agent2Agent Protocol project," said Jim Zemlin, Executive Director of the Linux Foundation. "By joining the Linux Foundation, A2A is ensuring the long-term neutrality, collaboration and governance that will unlock the next era of agent-to-agent powered productivity."

Under the Linux Foundation's governance, A2A will remain vendor neutral, emphasize inclusive contributions and continue the protocol's focus on extensibility, security and real-world usability across industries.

"The Agent2Agent protocol establishes a vital open standard for communication, enabling the industry to build truly interoperable AI agents across diverse platforms and systems," said Rao Surapaneni, Vice President and GM of Business Applications Platform, Google Cloud. "By collaborating with the Linux Foundation and leading technology providers, we will enable more innovative and valuable AI capabilities under a trusted, open-governance framework."

By joining the Linux Foundation, A2A formalizes its commitment to an open, collaborative ecosystem – offering greater autonomy and multiplying productivity. To follow the project's development, and join the growing ecosystem, visit github/a2a-protocol/a2a .

Supporting Quotes

"At AWS, we believe agentic AI will be critical to nearly any customer experience. We welcome A2A joining The Linux Foundation and envision it will create broader opportunities for anyone building AI-powered apps. We intend to support the community with project contributions, and access to the broadest and deepest set of agentic frameworks, protocols, and services."

- Swami Sivasubramanian, VP of AWS Agentic AI

"We've always believed in the vision of an open, interoperable Internet of Agents, and we're joining the A2A Project as foundational members because community-driven development is the fastest path to widespread agent-to-agent adoption. We're integrating A2A support directly into key AGNTCY open source components - the Directory, Identity, SLIM Messaging, and Observability frameworks - to build the interoperability layer that actually works across vendor boundaries."

- Vijoy Pandey, GM and SVP of Outshift by Cisco

"At Salesforce, we believe the future of enterprise AI lies in seamless agent-to-agent collaboration. That's why we are excited to be part of the Linux Foundation's A2A Project. By helping set these crucial standards, we're extending our open platform to empower Agentforce to orchestrate solutions from disconnected systems, ensuring secure, scalable interoperability and an enhanced digital workforce across all ecosystems."

- Gary Lerhaupt, Product Architecture, Salesforce

"SAP has joined Google Cloud and other enterprise leaders as a founding contributor to the new A2A protocol. This open standard is designed to ensure agents from different vendors can interact, share context, and work together-enabling seamless automation across traditionally disconnected systems."

- Walter Sun, SVP and Global Head of AI, SAP SE

"ServiceNow is proud to be a founding partner of the Agent2Agent protocol-an open standard built for cross-platform collaboration, governed by shared principles, and evolving through community input. With our AI Agent Control Tower capabilities and enterprise-grade AI Platform for business transformation, ServiceNow is uniquely positioned to help bring A2A to life alongside Google Cloud and the broader community. This is a critical step forward-not just for our customers, but for the entire ecosystem-as we enable intelligent agents that are open, secure, and scalable."

– Joe Davis, EVP of Platform Engineering & AI Technology Group, ServiceNow

Open standards are essential-but they're only part of the equation. Microsoft is committed to shaping the future of agentic AI by combining open interoperability with the enterprise-grade capabilities that organizations need to deploy agents responsibly and at scale. We welcome the announcement of A2A as a neutral nonprofit project and look forward to collaborating as we help lead this next chapter of open standards for developing agents."

- Yina Arenas, VP of Product, Azure AI Foundry

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, LF Decentralized Trust, Node, ONAP, OpenChain, OpenSSF, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, Zephyr, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

