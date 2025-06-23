ASHLEY TISDALE KICKS OFF COCOMELON's GOTTA GO TOUR-- A POTTY-THEMED PARTY FOR TODDLERS (AND THEIR GROWNUPS)
Ashley, or "Sharpay's mom," is not alone: Nearly 6 in 10 parents say potty training is their toughest parenting challenge, according to a nationwide survey of 500 U.S. parents conducted online by Moonbug in May 2025.1 That's why CoComelon is stepping up during National Potty Training Month with the Gotta Go Zone events, new songs, and fun tools to help families tackle the mess with less stress. Millions already turn to CoComelon with the "Potty Training Song" topping 420M YouTube views and "I Can Do It On My Ow " quickly climbing to 2M. From the first sit to the final flush, CoComelon's here to help celebrate every win.
Songs for the Bathroom Soundtrack
-
"I Can Do It On My Own" – A fun new song that empowers kids to listen to their bodies and use the potty all on their own.
"When You Gotta Go" – A catchy anthem that encourages kids to be brave and use the potty, even when away from home.
Potty-Training Must-Haves
-
Popular Potty Training Playlist – A curated lineup of CoComelon's catchiest potty tunes to keep consistency and momentum at home.
Potty Training Videos – JJ and friends model real-life situations, showing kids they're not alone in the process. Printable Potty-Themed Activity Sheets – Free downloads on Pinterest to reinforce potty concepts through fun, hands-on play. Potty Products That Get Kids Excited to GO – From JJ's Potty Time boo to CoComelon soft potty seats and Rascals CoComelon Potty Training Pants , kids get a confidence boost with products they already love.
Relief for Parents Too
-
"Gotta Go Zones" – Interactive pop-ups in Los Angeles, Nashville, and New York give parents a break and kids a potty-friendly pit stop.
-
Los Angeles - June 21- 27 at Travel Town Railroad in Griffith Park
Nashville - July 5-11 at Centennial Park
New York - July 20- 25 at Jones Beach State Park
CoComelon Can Help is the brand's first-ever campaign that shows how songs can help families through real moments. To learn more about how CoComelon is making the hard parts of parenting like potty training, meal time and bedtime feel just a little easier check out Cocomelon/Can-Help .
About CoComelon
CoComelon is a children's series designed to teach life skills through music. From trying new veggies to winding down for bed, CoComelon's songs and content have become a go-to resource for millions of parents to learn and bond with their children. Created with child development experts, CoComelon is a global kids' entertainment phenomenon, captivating audiences in over 80 countries with more than 4 billion average monthly views on YouTube. Available in more than 20 languages, it features spin-offs like Netflix's CoComelon Lane, Cody Time, Nina's Familia, and JJ's Animal Time. Since joining Moonbug Entertainment in 2020, the franchise has expanded into consumer products, streaming music, games, and live entertainment-bringing joy to families everywhere!
Media Contact:
[email protected]
1 Moonbug US Parenting Survey, May 2025
SOURCE Moonbug Entertainment
