Laparoscopic Devices Market Size To Hit US$ 26.61 Billion By 2031, Growing Cases Of Chronic Diseases To Drive Market: Report By Business Market Insights

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from Business Market Insights, The Laparoscopic Devices Market report forecasts the market to expand from US$ 13.94 billion in 2024 to US$ 26.61 billion by 2031, registering a robust CAGR of 9.7% over the 2024–2031 period.

As per the latest market research by Business Market Insights (BMI), the research report 'Laparoscopic Devices Market Size and Forecast (2021–2031)' forecasts how the market is set to surge 91% by 2031 as Growing Cases of Chronic Diseases Reshapes Global Laparoscopic Devices Ecosystems. The report spotlights AI's pivotal role in revolutionizing the global laparoscopic devices landscape.

Technology is becoming the principal engine of growth, where AI-assisted robotic procedures also lower the chance for surgical errors, facilitate faster recovery timelines, and improved patient outcomes by enhancing surgical procedures and decreasing tissue trauma. Key driving force for the laparoscopic devices market is the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), which include greatly beneficial outcomes to the patient and efficiencies in healthcare expense.

Overview of report findings

1. Market Growth

The Laparoscopic Devices Market is projected to grow from US$ 13,995.68 million in 2024 to US$ 26,609.70 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% between 2024 and 2031.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements are key factors propelling market growth. Additionally, the growing demand of minimally invasive surgeries is transforming the laparoscopic devices landscape.

2. Chronic Diseases Prevalence

The increasing prevalence of chronic disease, often leading to surgical action. Here, minimally invasive approaches seem to be increasingly favoured. For example, the global incidence of obesity - a significant risk factor for many chronic diseases - continues to increase, with estimates that by 2025, 167.0 million people will experience worsened health from being overweight or obese. This directly stimulates the need for laparoscopic bariatric surgery. The global prevalence of gallstones is on the rise as well. Specifically, a systematic review in February 2025 published prevalence estimates of gallstones to be 6.1%, surgical resection in the form of laparoscopic cholecystectomy continues to be the gold standard for symptomatic patients. Colorectal cancer is another significant driver of laparoscopic procedures as well; GLOBOCAN published in February 2025 reported that over 53,941 new colorectal cancer cases in the Eastern Mediterranean Region alone, while the American Cancer Society's estimates for colorectal cancer in America showed over 107,320 new cases of colon cancer and 46,950 new cases of rectal cancer in the United States. These high incidence rates drive the demand for laparoscopic colorectal surgeries.

3. Technological Advancements

The laparoscopic devices market is largely influenced by technological advancements that increase treatment efficiency and patient comfort and clinical outcomes. These advancements improve precision, increase visualization, and expand the number of procedures that can be performed minimally invasively, which is leading to the increased uptake of laparoscopic surgery. An example of the advancement made in technology is the acceptance of robotic-assisted surgical systems which has certainly changed the laparoscopic space. While robotic-assisted surgery will not entirely replace traditional laparoscopy (at least in the near future), the technology allows for improved dexterity, 3D visualization, and tremor filtration allowing for more complicated procedures to be performed by surgeons, with more accuracy. Established players such as Intuitive Surgical (da Vinci system) and Medtronic (HugoTM robotic-assisted surgery system, which received CE Mark for gynecologic and urologic procedures) are innovating in this space. In addition to robotic-assisted surgery, other technological advancements are also affecting the market.

4. Geographic Insights

The laparoscopic devices market is expanding globally with North America leading the market as the region with the most advanced healthcare infrastructure, the high rates of chronic diseases, strong regulatory environment, and significant backing in research and development, and the prominent presence of laparoscopic device manufacturers. The United States has the largest laparoscopic devices market share due to favourable reimbursement policies, technological developments in laparoscopic devices. Of note is the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, which is the fastest-growing market share, attributed to the increasing chronic diseases caseload, increasing healthcare access, aging population, and strong push towards minimally invasive surgical (MIS) techniques.

Meanwhile, Europe has the second largest share of the laparoscopic devices market. This is coincident to very strict regulatory processes for medical devices, high and growing healthcare expenditures, advanced healthcare systems, emphasis on minimally invasive surgery, and wide acceptance of advanced laparoscopic technology. While global demand for laparoscopy rises, innovations in laparoscopic technologies continue to provide variation in market growth.

Market Segmentation



Based on Product, the market is segmented Energy Systems, Laparoscopes, Suction Devices, Robot Assisted Systems, Insufflation Device, and Access Devices. The Laparoscopes segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into General Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Gynaecological Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, Others. The General Surgery segment dominated the market in 2024. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers. The Hospitals and Clinics dominated the market in 2024.

Competitive Strategy & Development

The Laparoscopic Devices Market is populated by several key players, each contributing to its growth and innovation. Some prominent players are:Medtronic PlcJohnson & JohnsonOlympus CorpStryker CorpKarl Storz SE & Co KGBoston Scientific CorpIntegration of robotics and artificial intelligence, Miniaturization of laparoscopic instruments, Single-port laparoscopy, High-definition and 3D visualization, Advanced energy devices, Al-assisted surgical decision support

Global Headlines



" New Laparoscopic Imaging Technique Accurately Maps Biological Tissue for Minimally Invasive Surgery - This describes the development of an innovative laparoscopic imaging system, by Johns Hopkins University researchers, that significantly enhances visualization during minimally invasive surgeries. Technology combines stereo depth estimation with speckle-illumination spatial frequency domain imaging (si-SFDl) to create incredibly correct optical belongings maps of biological tissues. This development pursuits to offer surgeons with goal, real- time records on tissue properties (like absorption and scattering), supporting them differentiate wholesome tissue from cancerous or strange tissue, thereby improving surgical precision and patient effects."

" New Laparoscopy Program Launched by Nopa Instruments - Nopa instruments, a company known for medical devices, has launched a brand new, comprehensive range of high-quality laparoscopic products "Made in Germany." The new program includes specialized lines such as pediatric (3mm diameter), classic (5 & 10 mm diameter), and bariatric (5 & 10 mm diameter, 450 mm length) instruments, along with various handle types and colors, demonstrating a focus on addressing diverse surgical needs and improving user experience."

Conclusion

The laparoscopic devices market is undergoing rapid innovations as a result of high growth potential opportunities. The increasing global burden of chronic diseases such as cancer, gastrointestinal ailments, and the rising rate of obesity is directly increasing the need for complex surgical procedures. At the same time, there is a high preference for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) as compared to open surgeries due to factors such as less pain, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery, and lower chances of complications. This preference serves as a primary driver for market growth. There is also a noteworthy shift in the market toward enhanced safety with the use of disposable laparoscopic devices that lower cost of sterilization, alongside the emerging smart surgical tools that provide instant feedback.

Even with difficulties such as the high upfront capital expenditures and the specialized training requirements for surgeons, the laparoscopic devices market still shows persistent and potential growth opportunities in order to provide advance care on many levels.

