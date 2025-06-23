Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Australia Retail Banking Competitor Benchmarking Report 2025: ANZ Leads With Nearly 75% Of Its Customers Holding Three Or More Products, While ING Lags In Credit Card Penetration


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover the evolving Australian retail banking landscape as the Big Four-ANZ, Westpac, NAB, and CommBank-face challenges from smaller, niche banks. This report benchmarks banks on market share, NPS, and digital satisfaction, highlighting key insights and strategies for success amidst digital-first trends.

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Retail Banking: Competitor Benchmarking" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report benchmarks the largest retail banks in Australia across a range of financial and customer satisfaction metrics. The report analyzes gains/losses in market share, depth of customer relationships, consumer pain points, and key metrics including NPS, cross-selling, and digital satisfaction.
The Australian retail banking landscape is undergoing significant shifts as digital-first banking, customer engagement, and competitive product offerings redefine the market. The Big Four banks-ANZ, Westpac, NAB, and CommBank-continue to dominate, but smaller banks are gaining traction by providing niche, customer-centric services.
Scope

  • ANZ leads with nearly 75% of its customers holding three or more products, while ING lags in credit card penetration (-31 percentage points below average).
  • ING leads digital banking usage, with 93% of its customers being digitally active. However, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank struggles despite high satisfaction rates among existing users.
  • CommBank retains the highest proportion of customers from childhood, while Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has the most customer acquisitions in the past year.

Reasons to Buy

  • Develop an understanding of the composition of the Australian retail banking market.
  • Learn which banks are succeeding and which are failing across various metrics, ranging from profitability to Net Promoter Score.
  • Identify the actionable steps that need to be taken by Australian banks to address their biggest shortcomings.

Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Financial Performance
3. Customer Relationships
4. Customer Satisfaction
5. Actionable Steps
6. Appendix
Companies Mentioned

  • ANZ
  • Bank Australia
  • Bank of Melbourne
  • Bank of Queensland
  • Bankwest
  • Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
  • CommBank
  • ING
  • NAB
  • Suncorp
  • Westpac

