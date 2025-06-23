Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Knowbe4, Inc. (“Knowbe4” Or The“Company”) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investors With More Than $100,000 In Losses To Contact The Firm
On June 13, 2025, a complaint was filed against the Company, certain of its directors, KKR & Co. Inc., Elephant Partners, Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC (“Vista”) and certain of their affiliates, alleging that the January 18, 2023 Proxy and other solicitation materials misled investors regarding the true value of KnowBe4's shares, omitted that KKR increased its equity rollover into the post-Merger entity after it learned of the Merger price, and failed to disclose advantages defendants provided to Vista over other potential bidders during the sales process leading to the Merger.
If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in KnowBe4's securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (...) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (...).
Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before August 5, 2025 .
About Lowey Dannenberg
Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.
Contact :
Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7234
Email: ...
SOURCE : Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
Legal Disclaimer:
