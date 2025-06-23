NORDSTROM ANNIVERSARY SALE IS A BIG DEAL AND IT BEGINS JULY 12

Now is the Time to Save with Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Introducing Unbeatable Deals, Exclusive Brand Arrivals and the Same Great Nordy Club Benefits

Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman Joins as Host, Bringing All Things Funny to the Biggest Event of the Year

SEATTLE, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is back with bigger deals than ever before and limited-time savings on next season's styles, from July 12 through August 3. Nordstrom is the first retailer to create a summer sale of this kind, and Anniversary Sale is once again kicking off with exclusive deals on brand new arrivals across apparel, shoes, beauty, baby gear, accessories, activewear and more. It has never been so important for Nordstrom to thank its loyal customers by offering real savings on new arrivals ahead of the season.

Customers who want to shop Anniversary Sale before everyone else can sign up for a Nordstrom card and join The Nordy Club , Nordstrom's loyalty program, to earn points, enjoy exclusive perks and gain access to store events and restaurant activations. Depending on customers' loyalty status, they can shop Anniversary Sale as early as July 8 before the Sale opens to all customers on July 12.



Early Access for Icon Members: July 8

Early Access for Ambassador Members: July 9 Early Access for Influencer Members: July 10

WITH SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE'S CHLOE FINEMAN CHANNELING ICONIC GAME SHOW HOSTS

While these deals are no funny business, Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman will join this year's national campaign to celebrate Nordstrom's most popular event of the year, bringing her inimitable humor to the sale. Chloe will be joined by Dan Rosen , Taryn Delanie Smith and Yoonmi Sun , who will be creating interactive content that ties back to the game show theme throughout the sale.

"There's something really magical about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and I'm stocking up on fashion like it's a competitive sport," said Chloe Fineman. "I had so much fun selecting different styles as part of this year's campaign and I'm here for the thrill of the find."

CELEBRATING YEARS OF UNMATCHED SAVINGS WITH EVEN BIGGER DEALS

Nordstrom initially introduced Anniversary Sale as a summer sale in the early 1960s and has since evolved the event to include more than 100 brands and 1,400 events, making it Nordstrom's biggest event of the year. Anniversary Sale has set an industry precedent for summer sales, partnering with key brands to introduce new styles at incredible pre-season savings and offering customers the chance to stock up and save before fall.

This year, Nordstrom is launching Anniversary Big Deals featuring a select assortment of products offered at a deeper savings of up to 50% off. Customers will be able to shop brands like Vince , Rothy's , Rails , Free People , Sperry and more at a better value than ever before.

65+ NEW BRANDS TO THE SALE THIS YEAR

Nordstrom is introducing even more brands to Anniversary Sale, including: iconic shoe brands like Sperry, Rothy's, and G.H. Bass ; kids brand favorites like Magnetic Me, WonderFold, Skiphop and Rylee + Cru ; and apparel favorites like Alice & Olivia, Florence by Mills, Bagatelle and Freshman . This will be the first time these brands have offered discounts as part of the sale, and the deals will only be available for a limited time.

SPOTLIGHTING FASHION ACROSS APPAREL AND SHOES

Customers can take advantage of savings on fall styles from their favorite Nordstrom brands including Open Edit , Nordstrom , Zella and Caslon , alongside key fall styles from brands like Cinq A Sept , Madewell , Frame , Vince , Farm Rio for women, and AG , Faherty , BOSS , Travis Matthew , Theory and more for men.

There's never been a better time to indulge in shoes with limited-time discounts on UGG , New Balance , Frye Boots , Sam Edelman , Nike and more. Anniversary Sale will provide a moment in time to shop these brands at a deepened value of up to 33% off.

GEAR UP FOR BACK TO SCHOOL AND EVERYTHING KIDS

As the new school year approaches, now is the perfect time to stock up on all back-to-school essentials from brands like BP ., Zella Girl , Tucker + Tate, FP. Movement and more. Whether customers are preparing for a new school or a new dorm room, it's the perfect time to refresh gear at an unbeatable savings.

Anniversary Sale is the best time to load up on baby gear too with exclusive new styles and limited-time savings on great brands like Nuna , Stokke , WonderFold and Nanit .

DISCOVER BEAUTY ESSENTIALS

This year's beauty deals include everyday indulgences from the best brands, including Armani Beauty, Augustinus Bader, Bobbi Brown, Charlotte Tilbury, Clé de Peau Beauté, La Mer, MAC Cosmetics, Sisley Paris, Westman Atelier, YSL Beauty , and more.

Whether customers are looking for luxurious skincare, makeup essentials, or hair care products, our Anniversary Sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up and save on favorite beauty and grooming staples from Moroccan Oil and Oribe to Clinique, Lancôme, Jack Black, Living Proof, R + Co, Olaplex, OSEA, Vacation, and Supergoop!

With fragrances being a customer favorite, this year's Anniversary Sale offers sets from Byredo, Kilian, Creed, Jo Malone, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Le Labo, Parfums de Marly , among others.

Customers can also explore coveted beauty tools from Higherdose, Solawave, PMD, NuFace, GHD, T3, and many more to help step up their beauty regimen.

Nordstrom Beauty is excited to introduce even more new brands to the sale this year, customers can shop deals from brands including ILIA, Kaja, Guerlain, Element Eight, DR. DIAMOND'S METACINE, Higher Dose, Solawave, The Skinny Confidential, Mermade, Roz, Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Initio, By Kilian, among others.

HEAR DIRECTLY FROM OUR EXPERTS



Linda Cui Zhang, Nordstrom Associate Fashion Director: "There's never a better time to build your wardrobe for the upcoming season than during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. This year, we're seeing color in an intentional way for fall with spice, warm reds and rich, khakis and cognacs, in feminine silhouettes from brands like Vince, Veronica Beard, Madewell and Rag & Bone . From a jewelry standpoint, we're seeing the return of a statement piece with layering and stacks to create a bolder look from iconic brands like Lizzie Fortunato, Jenny Bird, Monica Vinader and Open Edit. One of my favorite collections this year is shoes and there's a great selection of versatile boots and heels from brands like Frye, Paige, Steve Madden, Nordstrom and more . "

Autumne West, Nordstrom Beauty Director: "Anniversary Sale is my favorite time to stock up on everything from hair care products to new exclusives. I always invest in value sets of items I use every day and it's also the perfect time to try something new. My strategy is to shop the sale several times as there are so many exciting things to discover. We have Kaja and Dr. Diamond's Metacine who are both new to sale, and customers can expect to see great deals from La Mer, Hourglass, Augustinus Bader , Osea, Westman Atelier, Armani, Sunday Riley , Jo Malone, Byredo, and so many more." Jian DeLeon, Nordstrom Men's Fashion Director: "This year's Anniversary Sale will offer everyday staples for Men's, including classic fit suits from brands like Hugo Boss, Canali, Peter Millar and Jack Victo r; accessories from Herschel , Magnanni and more; denim and linen styles from brands like AG, Rodd & Gunn, Rag & Bone and Mavi ; classic field jackets from brands like Barbour, Faherty and Wax London ; and versatile shoe styles from brands like Cole Haan, To Boot New York, Frye Boots, New Balance and Allen Edmonds. Grooming has expanded this year with new fragrance collections offered from Montblanc, Creed, Jean Paul Gautier and more."

EXPERIENCE ANNIVERSARY SALE ON YOUR TERMS

Customers can shop the sale wherever and however they choose. Stop by your closest Nordstrom store, visit the Nordstrom app, or take advantage of convenient services like in-store order pick-up.



The Nordstrom App is here to help you discover all the fresh Anniversary Sale finds and make shopping on your terms convenient. Customers can build their wish list, track orders in real time, explore shoppable content and receive personalized style recommendations all in-app.

Order Pick-Up: Can't wait to get your order? Choose in-store online order pickup or next day online order pick-up at checkout to collect your order at your closest Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack or Nordstrom Local.

Free Style Help : During the sale (and year-round), customers can connect with a stylist by visiting our stores or messaging them through our app. Our expert stylists are here to help you find the best deals and make you feel good and look your best at no charge. Alterations : On-site alterations experts will make sure you get the perfect fit or help customize your look. Just stop into your nearest store or book an appointment online.

BE A PART OF THE EVENT EXCITEMENT

Join the fun both in Nordstrom stores and on Nordstrom where we'll be hosting more than 1,400 events with exclusive experiences, shopping, surprises and more. Find highlights below, and see our full calendar and RSVP at nordstrom/anniversaryevents.



Game On! Scratch & Win | July 8-11: The first 250 customers who come to the store each day of Early Access will get a ticket for a prize to redeem during the sale, July 12–August 3. Prizes could range from coffee to a $2,000 Nordstrom gift card.

Golden Hanger | Saturdays during Anniversary Sale: 4 Golden Hangers will be hidden in each store and customers are invited to find a Golden hanger every day during Anniversary Sale. Once found, they will receive prizes! If you find a hanger, redeem it at Order Pickup to get your prize.

Golden Hanger NYC | July 8-August 3: 4 Golden Hangers will be hidden every day in the Nordstrom NYC Flagship and Nordstrom Men's Store. Customers will be invited to find the Golden Hanger for a chance to win a prize.

Glam Up Days | July 12-August 3: It's time to celebrate all things Beauty with exciting events, exclusive deals on your favorite brands, complimentary samples, gifts with purchase and more. Glam Up Days are all day in every Nordstrom store and feature brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Augustinus Bader, Bobbi Brown, Sunday Spa Club and more.

Beauty Bash | July 19: Every Nordstrom store will host a beauty bash on July 19 featuring special offers, gifts with purchase, makeup tutorials, customized samples, music and more.

Make It Your Own | July 26-August 1: Nordstrom is here to help customers make every purchase their own with exclusive monogramming services, complimentary leather embossing and free expedited hemming, plus lipstick and lip gloss charms and fragrance bottle engraving and painting.

July 26-27 | Complimentary Embossing | Personalize your new leather goods with custom embossing from 1-4pm. One per customer.

July 26-27 | Monogramming Stations | Personalize your Anniversary Sale apparel and accessories purchases with custom monograms. Fees apply.

July 26-27 | Free Expedited Plain Hemming | Plain hemming is our most-frequently requested alteration-and this weekend, expedited service comes at no extra charge. Fees apply for additional services.

July 29 | Lipstick & Lip Gloss Charm Bar | We're celebrating National Lipstick Day in the most charming way: by personalizing your new lippies with the sweetest little charms. Free with lipstick or lip gloss purchase made July 29.

August 1 | Fragrance Bottle Engraving & Painting | Make your new signature scent even more special by personalizing the bottle. Free with fragrance purchase made August 1. At select stores. Icon Lounge Openings + Integrations | Nordstrom is introducing a new Icon Lounge in Nordstrom Downtown Seattle on July 8, extending the same exclusive experiences offered in the Nordstrom NYC and Bellevue Square locations to the Seattle flagship.

Editor's Note : Experience our Nordstrom Anniversary Sale online media kit, featuring image galleries, at

ABOUT NORDSTROM:

At Nordstrom, Inc., we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

