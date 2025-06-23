CASH COBAIN ANNOUNCES DEBUT HEADLINING TOUR
"What's good! It's the Slizzy, Cash Cobizzy, I'm coming to your city so you can party with the Izzy. I'm so excited to partner up with The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour because the energy is going to be on a trillion! Hope you're ready."
– Cash Cobain
Presale tickets begin Tuesday, June 24 at 10 AM (local) with general on-sale following Friday, June 27 at 10 AM (local) .
PARTY WITH SLIZZY – TOUR DATES
-
Sep 07 – New York, NY – Pier 17
Sep 09 – Washington, D.C. – The Howard Theatre
Sep 10 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
Sep 11 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
Sep 12 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage
Sep 14 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
Sep 15 – Dallas, TX – The Echo
Sep 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Walter Studios
Sep 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex
Sep 19 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
Sep 20 – Las Vegas, NV – Area 15
Sep 22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
Sep 24 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
Sep 25 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
Sep 30 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
Oct 01 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II
Oct 02 – Chicago, IL – Avondale Music Hall
Oct 04 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre
Oct 05 – Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre
Oct 07 – Montreal, QC – Club Soda
Oct 08 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl
Oct 09 – New Haven, CT – Toad's Place
ABOUT CASH COBAIN
Cash Cobain is a Billboard Rookie of the Month and 2024 XXL Freshman whose playful, R-rated anthems and self-described "sexy drill" sound have made him one of hip-hop's most dynamic forces. The Bronx-born rapper and producer rose to national acclaim with the viral hit " Fisherrr " (feat. Bay Swag & Ice Spice) - a track that racked up over 77 million streams and was named The New York Times' #1 Song of 2024 .
In the past year alone, Cash has:
-
Sold out Brooklyn Paramount
Been featured in COMPLEX , People Magazine , and Apple Up Next
Earned two BET nominations (Producer of the Year, Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist)
Delivered a nationally televised performance at the BET Awards
Produced Drake's "Calling For You" (feat. 21 Savage), and PinkPantheress' "Nice To Meet You" (feat. Central Cee)
Hit the Billboard Hot 100 with Don Toliver's "Attitude" (feat. Charlie Wilson – 163M streams)
With a new LP on the horizon and the Slizzy Movement going global, Cash Cobain is ready to bring his one-of-a-kind energy to the national stage.
ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY
Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at .
ABOUT OUTBREAK PRESENTS
Since 2011, the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour has championed rising stars during pivotal moments in their careers. As the largest national touring brand in the club/theater space, the tour has featured early performances from Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, 21 Savage, Latto, Morgan Wallen , and others. Learn more at .
Photo Credit: Dylan Dougherty
