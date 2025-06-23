CASH COBAIN ANNOUNCES DEBUT HEADLINING TOUR

"What's good! It's the Slizzy, Cash Cobizzy, I'm coming to your city so you can party with the Izzy. I'm so excited to partner up with The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour because the energy is going to be on a trillion! Hope you're ready."

– Cash Cobain

Presale tickets begin Tuesday, June 24 at 10 AM (local) with general on-sale following Friday, June 27 at 10 AM (local) .

PARTY WITH SLIZZY – TOUR DATES



Sep 07 – New York, NY – Pier 17

Sep 09 – Washington, D.C. – The Howard Theatre

Sep 10 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

Sep 11 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Sep 12 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

Sep 14 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

Sep 15 – Dallas, TX – The Echo

Sep 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Walter Studios

Sep 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

Sep 19 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Sep 20 – Las Vegas, NV – Area 15

Sep 22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Sep 24 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Sep 25 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

Sep 30 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Oct 01 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II

Oct 02 – Chicago, IL – Avondale Music Hall

Oct 04 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre

Oct 05 – Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre

Oct 07 – Montreal, QC – Club Soda

Oct 08 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl Oct 09 – New Haven, CT – Toad's Place

ABOUT CASH COBAIN

Cash Cobain is a Billboard Rookie of the Month and 2024 XXL Freshman whose playful, R-rated anthems and self-described "sexy drill" sound have made him one of hip-hop's most dynamic forces. The Bronx-born rapper and producer rose to national acclaim with the viral hit " Fisherrr " (feat. Bay Swag & Ice Spice) - a track that racked up over 77 million streams and was named The New York Times' #1 Song of 2024 .

In the past year alone, Cash has:



Sold out Brooklyn Paramount

Been featured in COMPLEX , People Magazine , and Apple Up Next

Earned two BET nominations (Producer of the Year, Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist)

Delivered a nationally televised performance at the BET Awards

Produced Drake's "Calling For You" (feat. 21 Savage), and PinkPantheress' "Nice To Meet You" (feat. Central Cee) Hit the Billboard Hot 100 with Don Toliver's "Attitude" (feat. Charlie Wilson – 163M streams)

With a new LP on the horizon and the Slizzy Movement going global, Cash Cobain is ready to bring his one-of-a-kind energy to the national stage.

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at .

ABOUT OUTBREAK PRESENTS

Since 2011, the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour has championed rising stars during pivotal moments in their careers. As the largest national touring brand in the club/theater space, the tour has featured early performances from Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, 21 Savage, Latto, Morgan Wallen , and others. Learn more at .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Scott Jawson – [email protected]

Sam Hadelman – [email protected]

Photo Credit: Dylan Dougherty

SOURCE Monster Energy