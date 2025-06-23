GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA

GAP 3 Partners (“G3”), a Dubai-based institutional virtual asset advisory firm, today announced that it has been granted an Operational License by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). With this advisory license, G3 becomes the first regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor authorized to provide its full range of services to institutional clients across the Emirate.

This approval marks a significant milestone for both G3 and Dubai's evolving virtual asset regulatory landscape, positioning the firm at the forefront of institutional adoption in the region.

Founded by industry veterans Robin Janaway (Outlier Ventures), Chris Donovan (NEAR Foundation), and Adib Tohme, G3 offers advisory services covering token strategy, investment, structuring, licensing, treasury management, and token-market execution.

G3 now stands ready to support family offices, corporations, and investment institutions seeking secure and compliant access to the digital asset space, including emerging opportunities in real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation and blockchain-based financial infrastructure.

With over a decade of combined digital asset experience, G3 is leveraging Dubai's progressive regulatory framework to help clients future-proof their operations and investments. As real-world asset tokenisation and institutional digital asset strategies accelerate, G3 offers the structure, insight, and regulatory clarity needed to support high-trust adoption at scale.

About GAP 3 Partners

is a Dubai-based, VARA-licensed investment advisory firm bridging traditional finance and Web3. Founded by industry leaders with deep roots in the digital asset ecosystem, G3 is built to serve the next generation of institutional investors.

They provide end-to-end virtual asset advisory services under a unified mandate-covering strategy, structuring, licensing, treasury management, and token-market execution.

Why it matters – In an increasingly complex regulatory and technological environment, GAP 3 Partners helps clients turn uncertainty into advantage. Their mission is to future-proof institutional capital by unlocking the full potential of crypto-through trusted, regulated, and strategically grounded advisory services across investments, infrastructure, and product development. They combine deep sector expertise with institutional discipline to guide clients confidently through the evolving digital asset landscape.