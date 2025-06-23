Own A Royal Enfield Classic 350 With Easy EMI Plans Check All Details

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is now more accessible with convenient EMI options and low down payments. Explore the five available variants and their on-road prices as of June 2025, along with details on loan options and EMIs.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 has long been considered more than just a motorcycle. Known for its retro looks, powerful engine, it enjoys a cult following across India. For many, owning a Classic 350 is a matter of pride and lifestyle.

Many banks and financial institutions now offer convenient EMI options with low down payments, making this bike easily accessible to middle-class buyers and first-time riders. Currently, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available in five stylish variants, catering to different design preferences and feature expectations.

The base variant, often referred to as the Heritage edition, is the most affordable in this lot. As of June 2025, the on-road price in Delhi is approximately Rs 2,28,526, including taxes, insurance, and RTO charges.

Prices may vary slightly depending on your city due to varying road tax and registration fees. So, it's essential to check your local dealer or online portal before making a purchase. One of the biggest advantages today is the ease of owning a Royal Enfield Classic 350 through financing.

Many banks are willing to offer loans of up to Rs 2,17,100, covering almost 95% of the bike's on-road price. This means you can bring the bike home with a minimum down payment of Rs 11,500. The interest rates offered by banks for two-wheeler loans typically start at 9% per annum.

However, this may vary slightly depending on your CIBIL score, income, and the lender's policy. Once you've made the down payment and secured the loan, the next step is choosing an EMI tenure that suits your monthly budget. If you opt for a 2-year loan tenure, your monthly EMI will be around Rs 10,675.

This is a good option for those who want to repay quickly and reduce the overall interest. For a 3-year tenure, the monthly EMI reduces to Rs 7,650, making it much more affordable per month, although you pay slightly more interest over time.

Some lenders also offer a 4-year EMI plan, where the monthly installment would be even lower (around Rs 6,000–Rs 6,500), depending on the final loan amount and interest rate. It's crucial to compare EMIs across different banks and NBFCs to find the plan that best suits your financial comfort zone. While EMI plans make owning a Royal Enfield easier, buyers should consider a few essential things.

Firstly, interest rates and loan amounts vary from bank to bank. Some private lenders may offer faster processing but at slightly higher rates. Always check if processing fees, insurance costs, or documentation charges are included in the total loan.

Before signing the loan agreement, carefully read all documents and ensure there are no hidden charges. It's also wise to calculate your monthly budget before choosing the EMI tenure. If you have a stable income and no major liabilities, you can easily opt for a 2-year plan and save on interest. However, for those budget-conscious, a 3 or 4-year EMI plan might offer better flexibility.