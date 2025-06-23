Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyzstan, Moody's Hold Talks On Country's Economic Growth


2025-06-23 10:05:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 23. Bakyt Sydykov, Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, and analysts from the international credit rating agency Moody's discussed macroeconomic stability, fiscal and monetary policies, and public debt dynamics, as well as priorities for sustainable economic growth and improving the investment climate, Trend reports via the ministry.

During the convening, Minister Sydykov articulated pivotal socio-economic metrics, current structural transformations, and the administration's economic policy focal points. He underscored the administration's unwavering initiatives to uphold equilibrium and cultivate a competitive landscape, which synergistically enhance fiscal robustness and amplify export capabilities.

Moody's analysts conducted distinct engagements with delegates from the Ministry of Finance, the National Bank, and various governmental entities, facilitating an exhaustive assessment of the prevailing economic landscape and future growth trajectories.

The data disseminated during the engagement is anticipated to be integrated into Moody's analytical framework in the forthcoming assessment of Kyrgyzstan's sovereign creditworthiness.

