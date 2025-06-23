403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lebanese President: U.S. Attacks on Iran Threaten Regional Stability
(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun issued a stark warning on Sunday, emphasizing that recent US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities could dangerously escalate tensions and jeopardize stability throughout the Middle East.
Highlighting Lebanon’s painful history, Aoun remarked that the country is “more aware than ever of the heavy price it has paid due to wars on its soil and in the region.” He made clear that Lebanon refuses to bear additional costs, stating there is “no national interest” in becoming further embroiled in the conflict.
Calling for measured responses, the president urged all parties to engage in “constructive and serious negotiations to restore stability to regional countries and avoid further killing and destruction.”
The latest military moves began early Sunday when US President Donald Trump announced that American forces had targeted three Iranian nuclear sites located in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.
These strikes mark a continuation of a US-supported Israeli offensive against Iran that has been ongoing since June 13. Iran has responded by launching missile attacks on Israel.
Israeli officials report that Iranian missile fire has caused at least 25 fatalities and injured hundreds. Meanwhile, Iran’s Health Ministry confirms that the Israeli assault has resulted in 430 deaths and more than 3,500 injuries within Iran.
The mounting violence underscores the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to prevent the region from plunging into further turmoil.
Highlighting Lebanon’s painful history, Aoun remarked that the country is “more aware than ever of the heavy price it has paid due to wars on its soil and in the region.” He made clear that Lebanon refuses to bear additional costs, stating there is “no national interest” in becoming further embroiled in the conflict.
Calling for measured responses, the president urged all parties to engage in “constructive and serious negotiations to restore stability to regional countries and avoid further killing and destruction.”
The latest military moves began early Sunday when US President Donald Trump announced that American forces had targeted three Iranian nuclear sites located in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.
These strikes mark a continuation of a US-supported Israeli offensive against Iran that has been ongoing since June 13. Iran has responded by launching missile attacks on Israel.
Israeli officials report that Iranian missile fire has caused at least 25 fatalities and injured hundreds. Meanwhile, Iran’s Health Ministry confirms that the Israeli assault has resulted in 430 deaths and more than 3,500 injuries within Iran.
The mounting violence underscores the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to prevent the region from plunging into further turmoil.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment