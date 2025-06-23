Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lebanese President: U.S. Attacks on Iran Threaten Regional Stability

Lebanese President: U.S. Attacks on Iran Threaten Regional Stability


2025-06-23 09:33:12
(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun issued a stark warning on Sunday, emphasizing that recent US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities could dangerously escalate tensions and jeopardize stability throughout the Middle East.

Highlighting Lebanon’s painful history, Aoun remarked that the country is “more aware than ever of the heavy price it has paid due to wars on its soil and in the region.” He made clear that Lebanon refuses to bear additional costs, stating there is “no national interest” in becoming further embroiled in the conflict.

Calling for measured responses, the president urged all parties to engage in “constructive and serious negotiations to restore stability to regional countries and avoid further killing and destruction.”

The latest military moves began early Sunday when US President Donald Trump announced that American forces had targeted three Iranian nuclear sites located in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.

These strikes mark a continuation of a US-supported Israeli offensive against Iran that has been ongoing since June 13. Iran has responded by launching missile attacks on Israel.

Israeli officials report that Iranian missile fire has caused at least 25 fatalities and injured hundreds. Meanwhile, Iran’s Health Ministry confirms that the Israeli assault has resulted in 430 deaths and more than 3,500 injuries within Iran.

The mounting violence underscores the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to prevent the region from plunging into further turmoil.

MENAFN23062025000045017169ID1109710668

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search