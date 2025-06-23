Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Expresses Readiness to Assist Iran

2025-06-23 09:32:46
(MENAFN) Russia has expressed its willingness to support Iran through different means amid the rising tensions in the Middle East, but such assistance would depend on what Tehran specifically requires, according to the Kremlin’s statement on Monday.

Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a media briefing that “it all depends on what Iran needs.”

He highlighted that Russia has extended “our mediation efforts,” describing it as a concrete action. Peskov also emphasized that Moscow’s public stance is a “very important manifestation” of backing for “the Iranian side.”

The hostilities between Iran and Israel escalated significantly starting June 13, when Tel Aviv carried out an unanticipated offensive on multiple locations within Iran, targeting both “military and nuclear facilities.” In reaction, Tehran launched counteroffensives, leading to a series of aerial clashes.

At the same time, the United States carried out airstrikes on Sunday against three major “Iranian nuclear sites.” US President Donald Trump claimed the strikes inflicted major destruction and even resulted in “obliteration.”

Speaking about the recent discussions between President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, which took place in Moscow, Peskov noted the importance of the meeting as an opportunity for both parties to “exchange opinions.”

He added that it would allow Iran to communicate its “proposals and vision” regarding the unfolding crisis.

Peskov further remarked on the growing number of participants involved in the current conflict, stating: “And of course, we condemn this and express deep regret in this regard.”

