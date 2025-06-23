Honor National Pet Choking Prevention Day With Yummy Combs From Pets' Best Life

Yummy Combs Treats Find a New Way To Combat Periodontal Disease and Organ Failure in Dogs Just in Time for National Pet Choking Prevention Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Periodontal disease and the risk of organ failure are critical health issues that many dogs face. In honor of National Pet Choking Prevention Day yesterday, Pet's Best Life is highlighting Yummy Combs ®, an innovative solution to help safeguard canine wellness.

There is practically no public data on the frequency of a dog choking or having a bowel obstruction, but it's a very real problem. Choking and obstructions occur when dogs gulp a treat rather than thoroughly chewing it, resulting in trauma, danger, and unplanned costs. Anecdotal insights suggest obstructions occur in millions of dogs in the U.S. annually, making National Pet Choking Prevention Day on June 22nd important for every dog and owner.

Yummy Combs is an innovative treat designed to discourage gulping and support thorough chewing, helping to prevent obstructions. Their unique shape, texture, and dissolvability provide advanced safety while offering oral health assistance, superior nutrition, and over 100 additional benefits.

Available in five sizes for five specific dog weight categories with thin-wall construction and specific ingredients to facilitate softening, dissolving, and digesting, Yummy Combs is designed to help deter choking and obstruction incidents. They also include a secret ingredient that slickens the treat's surface to lubricate the treat when wetted with saliva or water to further reduce the possibility of incidents.

While Yummy Combs can't prevent all choking or blockage incidents, they are here to help reduce the possibility of these accidents to help you love your precious dog longer on National Pet Choking Prevention Day and every day after it.

To learn more about Yummy Combs, visit them on their website .

About Yummy Combs: Yummy Combs is redefining pet care through innovative treats that prioritize safety, nutrition, and overall wellness. Discover the transformative benefits of Yummy Combs and learn how Yummy Combs treats are revolutionizing canine health.

