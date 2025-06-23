Amplitech Group Appoints Aamir Sultan To Its Board Of Advisors To Support Strategic Growth Across Government And Engineering Sectors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly, is pleased to announce the appointment of Aamir Sultan to its Board of Advisors, effective immediately.

Mr. Sultan brings over two decades of expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and IoT-based ecosystem modernization. Currently serving in a senior leadership role for Suffolk County, NY, he is leading the transformation of the Comptroller's Office IT systems, integrating cloud platforms, automation technologies, and advanced cybersecurity frameworks.

In addition to his technical background, Mr. Sultan is a well-respected figure in political and regulatory circles. He serves as a Delegate from New York, former candidate for the New York State Assembly, and a Suffolk County party leader. His extensive network spans from Albany to Washington, D.C., offering AmpliTech strategic access to Business and Technology development and Federal and State Regulations.

“We are honored to welcome Aamir Sultan to our Board of Advisors,” said Fawad Maqbool, Chairman and CEO of AmpliTech Group.“His dual expertise in technology infrastructure and government affairs uniquely positions him to support our continued expansion into both federal opportunities and next-generation network development. His addition strengthens our ability to deliver secure, interoperable, and scalable communications solutions across both commercial and government sectors.”

As a member of the Board of Advisors, Mr. Sultan will provide critical insight into public-sector digital transformation and emerging regulatory frameworks while helping AmpliTech expand into state and federal technology programs. His engineering background and political experience makes him a powerful ally in advancing AmpliTech's mission to become a dominant force in next-gen wireless and defense communications.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions-AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services-is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit .

