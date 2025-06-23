Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Forecasted To Surge In Coming Years, 2024-2034 Analysis By Delveinsight Orthocell, Neuraptive Therapeutics, Samyang Biopharmaceuticals

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Peripheral Nerve Injuries Companies in the market include - Axogen Corporation, Toyobo, KLISBio, Orthocell Limited, Orthocell, Neuraptive Therapeutics, Samyang Biopharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma Inc, and others.

DelveInsight's “Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Peripheral Nerve Injuries, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Peripheral Nerve Injuries market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Report:



The Peripheral Nerve Injuries market size was valued approximately USD 2.4 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In May 2025, A pioneering first-in-human study demonstrated the promise of the PeriPulse® Nerve Stimulation System-a wearable, temporary nerve stimulator-in delivering electrical stimulation therapy to support the regeneration of acutely injured peripheral nerves. Published in Bioelectronic Medicine, the study reported that 87.5% of patients receiving the treatment showed clinically meaningful improvements in sensation six months post-injury, compared to pre-surgery status. These findings suggest electrical stimulation may play a vital role in promoting functional nerve recovery. Peripheral nerve injury treatment remains a significant challenge, particularly in acute trauma, as surgery alone often leads to delayed and incomplete recovery, placing strain on patients and healthcare systems alike.

In April 2025, TISSIUM, a privately held medtech company specializing in biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, announced clinical data presented at the IFSSH Congress in Washington, D.C. on March 27, 2025. The findings highlight the promise of its COAPTIUM® CONNECT System-an innovative, sutureless, and atraumatic approach for peripheral nerve repair. Peripheral nerve injuries continue to present a serious clinical challenge, often leading to compromised nerve function, diminished dexterity, and a decline in overall quality of life.

In September 2024, Neuraptive Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company specializing in innovative treatments for peripheral nerve injuries, has announced that interim topline findings from its ongoing Phase 2 NEUROFUSE Study will be shared at the 2024 American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH) Annual Meeting.

In January 2024, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recognized Neuraptive Therapeutics' NTX-001 as a promising treatment for peripheral nerve injury. It first granted the therapy Fast Track Designation in May 2020, and subsequently awarded it Orphan Drug Designation.

In 2023, the United States represented the largest market for peripheral nerve injury treatments within the 7MM, reaching a value of approximately USD 1.5 billion.

The US had the highest prevalence of peripheral nerve injuries within the 7MM in 2023, with case numbers approaching 1.7 million.

Within the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and the UK, Italy had the most peripheral nerve injury cases, with France second highest, and Spain reporting the fewest.

In 2023, the United States saw a greater incidence of upper limb injuries, with nearly 1.2 million cases, compared to roughly 0.5 million cases of lower limb injuries.

The United States led the 7MM in surgical procedures for peripheral nerve injuries in 2023, with approximately 770,000 surgeries performed.

The Peripheral Nerve Injuries epidemiology based on extremities-specific population analyzed that the epidemiological model estimates a higher proportion of upper extremities in Peripheral Nerve Injuries The Peripheral Nerve Injuries market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Peripheral Nerve Injuries pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Peripheral Nerve Injuries market dynamics.

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Overview

The central nervous system-the brain and spinal cord-transmits information to every other organ of the body through the enormous communications network known as the peripheral nervous system (PNS). The brain and spinal cord are also provided with sensory information through peripheral nerves (PN), such as a message indicating that the feet are cold or a finger is burned.

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Peripheral Nerve Injuries market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Peripheral Nerve Injuries

Prevalent Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Peripheral Nerve Injuries Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Peripheral Nerve Injuries

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Peripheral Nerve Injuries market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Peripheral Nerve Injuries market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Peripheral Nerve Injuries Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Therapies and Key Companies



Avance Nerve Graft: Axogen Corporation

Nerbridge: Toyobo

SilkBridge: KLISBio

CelGro: Orthocell Limited

Remplir: Orthocell

NTX-001: Neuraptive Therapeutics

CAPNP: Samyang Biopharmaceuticals QUTENZA: Astellas Pharma Inc

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Drivers



High incidence of nerve injuries

Availability of technologically advanced nerve repair and regeneration products Research and Development

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Barriers



Delayed and under diagnosis

Lack of epidemiological studies

Limited understanding of the pathophysiology of Peripheral Nerve Injuries and repair Lack of approved therapies and weak clinical pipeline

Scope of the Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Therapeutic Assessment: Peripheral Nerve Injuries current marketed and Peripheral Nerve Injuries emerging therapies

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Dynamics: Peripheral Nerve Injuries market drivers and Peripheral Nerve Injuries market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Peripheral Nerve Injuries Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Access and Reimbursement

