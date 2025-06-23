Where Did The Wonder Go And Can AI Help Us Find It?

MENAFN - The Conversation) French philosopher René Descartes crowned human reason in 1637 as the foundation of existence: Cogito, ergo sum – I think, therefore I am . For centuries, our capacity to doubt, question and think has been both our compass and our identity. But what does that mean in an age where machines can“think”, generate ideas, write novels, compose symphonies and, increasingly, make decisions?

Artificial intelligence (AI) has brought a new kind of certainty, one that is quick, data-driven and at times frighteningly precise, at times alarmingly wrong. From Google's Gemini to OpenAI's ChatGPT, we live in a world where answers can arrive before the question is even finished. AI has the potential to change not just how we work, but how we think. As our digital tools become more capable, we may well be justified in asking: where did the wonder go?

We have become increasingly accustomed to optimisation. From using apps to schedule our days to improving how companies hire staff through AI-powered recruitment tools, technology has delivered on its promise of speed and efficiency.

In education, students increasingly use AI to summarise readings and generate essay outlines; in healthcare, diagnostic models match human doctors in detecting disease.

But in our pursuit of optimisation, we may have left something essential behind. In her book The Power of Wonder (2023), author Monica Parker describes wonder as a journey, a destination, a verb and a noun, a process and an outcome.

Lamenting how“modern life is conditioning wonder-proneness out of us”, the author suggests we have“traded wonder for the pale facsimile of electronic novelty-seeking”. And there's the paradox: AI gives us knowledge at scale, but may rob us of the humility and openness that spark genuine curiosity.

AI as the antidote?

But what if AI isn't the killer of wonder, but its catalyst? The same technologies that predict our shopping habits or generate marketing content can also create surreal art, compose jazz music and tell stories in different ways.

Tools like DALL·E, Udio, and Runway don't just mimic human creativity, they expand our creative capacity by translating abstract ideas into visual or audio outputs instantly. They don't just mimic creativity, they open it up to anyone, enabling new forms of self-expression and speculative thinking.

The same power that enables AI to open imaginative possibilities can also blur the line between fact and fiction, which is especially risky in education where critical thinking and truth-seeking are paramount. That's why it's essential that we teach students not just to use these tools, but to question them. Teaching people to wonder isn't about uncritical amazement – it's about cultivating curiosity alongside discernment.

Educators experimenting with AI in the classroom are starting to see this potential, as my recent work in the area has shown . Rather than using AI merely to automate learning, we are using it to provoke questions and to promote creativity.

When students ask ChatGPT to write a poem in the voice of Virginia Woolf about climate change, they learn how to combine literary style with contemporary issues. They explore how AI mimics voice and meaning, then reflect on what works and what doesn't.

When they use AI tools to build brand storytelling campaigns, they practise turning ideas into images, sounds and messages and learn how to shape stories that connect with audiences. Students are not just using AI, they're learning to think critically and creatively with it.

This aligns with Brazilian philosopher Paulo Friere's “banking” concept of education , where rather than depositing facts, educators are required to spark critical reflection. AI, when used creatively, can act as a dialogue partner , one that reflects back our assumptions, challenges our ideas and invites deeper inquiry.

The research is mixed, and much depends on how AI is used. Left unchecked, tools like ChatGPT can encourage shortcut thinking. When used purposely as a dialogue partner, prompting reflection, testing ideas and supporting creative inquiry, studies show it can foster deeper engagement and critical thinking. The challenge is designing learning experiences that make the most of this potential.

A new kind of curiosity

Wonder isn't driven by novelty alone, it's about questioning the familiar. Philosopher Martha Nussbaum describes wonder as“taking us out of ourselves and toward the other”. In this way, AI's outputs have the potential to jolt people out of cognitive ruts and into new realms of thought, causing them to experience wonder.

It could be argued that AI becomes both mirror and muse. It holds up a reflection of our culture, biases and blind spots while nudging us toward the imaginative unknown at the same time. Much like the ancient role of the fool in King Lear's court , it disrupts and delights, offering insights precisely because it doesn't think like humans do.

In embracing AI, we still need to cultivate imagination, wonder and critical consciousness so we can exist in a state of 'wide-awakeness'. Vivek Renukaprasad / Alamy

This repositions AI not as a rival to human intelligence, but as a co-creator of wonder , a thought partner in the truest sense.

Descartes saw doubt as the path to certainty . Today, however, we crave certainty and often avoid doubt. In a world overwhelmed by information and polarisation, there is comfort in clean answers and predictive models. But perhaps what we need most is the courage to ask questions, to really wonder about things.

The German poet Rainer Maria Rilke once advised:“Be patient toward all that is unsolved in your heart and try to love the questions themselves.”

AI can generate perspectives, juxtapositions and“what if” scenarios that challenge students' habitual ways of thinking. The point isn't to replace critical thinking, but to spark it in new directions. When artists co-create with algorithms, what new aesthetics emerge that we've yet to imagine?

And when policymakers engage with AI trained on other perspectives from around the world, how might their understanding and decisions be transformed? As AI reshapes how we access, interpret and generate knowledge, this encourages rethinking not just what we learn, but why and how we value knowledge at all.

Educational philosophers such as John Dewey and Maxine Greene championed education that cultivates imagination, wonder and critical consciousness. Greene spoke of “wide-awakeness” , a state of being in the world.

Deployed thoughtfully, AI can be a tool for wide-awakeness. In practical terms, it means designing learning experiences where AI prompts curiosity, not shortcuts; where it's used to question assumptions, explore alternatives, and deepen understanding.

When used in this way, I believe it can help students tell better stories, explore alternate futures and think across disciplines. This demands not only ethical design and critical digital literacy, bit also an openness to the unknown. It also demands that we, as humans, reclaim our appetite for awe.

In the end, the most human thing about AI might be the questions it forces us to ask. Not“What's the answer?” but“What if ...?” and in that space, somewhere in between certainty and curiosity, wonder returns. The machines we built to do our thinking for us might just help us rediscover it.