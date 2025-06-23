1844 Resources Inc. Announces Extension Of The Option Agreement With Nickel North And Clarifies Terms Of The Market Maker Agreement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) -("" or the "") announces an update regarding its option agreement (the "") between Nickel North Exploration Corp. ("") and 1844. Specifically, 1844 and Nickel North have agreed to extend the Outside Date (as defined in the Option Agreement) from June 20, 2025, to July 31, 2025.

The Option Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ").

Additionally, the Company continues to pursue its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.025 per Unit (the " Unit Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000.

None of the securities issued in the Unit Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act "), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

Update on Market-Making Services Agreement

Further to the Company's news release dated May 1, 2025, regarding its market-making agreement (the " Market Making Agreement ") with Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. (" VLP "), the Company announces:



that it entered into the Market Making Agreement on July 28, 2020 (see the Company's news release dated July 29, 2020 ). The market making service is undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the Exchange. For its services,

the Company agreed to pay VLP a monthly fee of $5,000 CAD, plus applicable tax;

the Market Making Agreement was automatically renewed for successive 12-month terms and has remained in effect continuously since its inception;

the Market Making Agreement can now be terminated at any time by either the Company or VLP;

1844 and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market making service are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the Company to VLP is for services only; and the Market Making Agreement remains subject to Exchange policies and approvals.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Nunavik Québec." With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

1844 RESOURCES INC.

(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"

Sylvain Laberge

President and CEO

514.702.9841

Slaberge@1844 resources

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control, including without limitation, obtaining regulatory approval for the Unit Offering and the Unit Offering being fully subscribed. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: 1844 Resources Inc.