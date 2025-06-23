403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Vision with precision: new firmware updates for PTZ, apps, controller plus Cinema EOS and XF camcorders
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 23 June 2025 – Canon today announces the launch of some exciting and free-to-download firmware updates for its AutoTracking Application RA-AT001, PTZ cameras, RC-IP1000 controller plus Cinema EOS and XF professional camcorders. The firmware is expected to be available from July onwards and consists of the following:
AUTO TRACKING APPLICATION RA-AT001
Can’n’s renowned Auto Tracking PTZ capabilities have significantly evolved thanks to the latest firmware update adding the following new paid-for1 features: Multi-Person Framing, Face Direction Framing and Sit/Stand Framing. These new features enhance the PTZ ca’era’s ability to achieve pleasingly natural and professional compositions.
Multi-Person Framing
Ideal for visual podcasts, talk shows and lectures wh’re it’s important to keep several people together in the frame and maintain a well-balanced composition.
Face Direction Framing
Based on the direction in which the subject is facing, this function automatically leaves space in front of the face for a more aesthetically pleasing composition.
Sit/Stand Framing
When people sit down, the camera can now automatically zoom in on the individual. And when they stand up, the camera will automatically zoom out.
PTZ CAMERAS
New firmware is also available for Canon’s range of PTZ (Pan, Tilt, Zoom) cameras. Improvements include automatic RTMP/SRT streaming re-connection in the event of a network disruption, as well as the ability to reduce the frame rate of web-based live camera feeds to optimise performance on congested networks.
MULTI-CAMERA CONTROL APP
Can’n’s Multi-Camera Control App is a free-of-charge iOS smartphone / iPad application for controlling and monitoring up to four professional video cameras simultaneously. The new Multi-Camera Control App update will now allow PTZ cameras to be controlled and in addition will include Pan/Tilt, Preset Selection, Auto Tracking on/off operation plus pinch-in/out zoom.
RC-IP1000 CONTROLLER
Three important updates are now available via new firmware for the RC-IP1000 controller. Standard Communication serial support is added, which allows operators to control PTZ cameras indoors by serial communication, plus improvements have been made to camera pre-registration, with a long press on the touch panel added to register a preset and a larger Preset Thumbnail layout now added.
CINEMA EOS AND XF PRO CAMCORDERS
Enhanced virtual production support with Unreal Engine has been added by connecting multiple computers simultaneously, plus it is now possible to play RAW video files in-camera with digital lens correction applied and with improved OSD customisation.
1 RA-AT001 Auto Tracking Lite is pre-installed in compatible PTZ cameras. Auto Tracking App RA-AT001 with further functionality is available via a paid licence.
AUTO TRACKING APPLICATION RA-AT001
Can’n’s renowned Auto Tracking PTZ capabilities have significantly evolved thanks to the latest firmware update adding the following new paid-for1 features: Multi-Person Framing, Face Direction Framing and Sit/Stand Framing. These new features enhance the PTZ ca’era’s ability to achieve pleasingly natural and professional compositions.
Multi-Person Framing
Ideal for visual podcasts, talk shows and lectures wh’re it’s important to keep several people together in the frame and maintain a well-balanced composition.
Face Direction Framing
Based on the direction in which the subject is facing, this function automatically leaves space in front of the face for a more aesthetically pleasing composition.
Sit/Stand Framing
When people sit down, the camera can now automatically zoom in on the individual. And when they stand up, the camera will automatically zoom out.
PTZ CAMERAS
New firmware is also available for Canon’s range of PTZ (Pan, Tilt, Zoom) cameras. Improvements include automatic RTMP/SRT streaming re-connection in the event of a network disruption, as well as the ability to reduce the frame rate of web-based live camera feeds to optimise performance on congested networks.
MULTI-CAMERA CONTROL APP
Can’n’s Multi-Camera Control App is a free-of-charge iOS smartphone / iPad application for controlling and monitoring up to four professional video cameras simultaneously. The new Multi-Camera Control App update will now allow PTZ cameras to be controlled and in addition will include Pan/Tilt, Preset Selection, Auto Tracking on/off operation plus pinch-in/out zoom.
RC-IP1000 CONTROLLER
Three important updates are now available via new firmware for the RC-IP1000 controller. Standard Communication serial support is added, which allows operators to control PTZ cameras indoors by serial communication, plus improvements have been made to camera pre-registration, with a long press on the touch panel added to register a preset and a larger Preset Thumbnail layout now added.
CINEMA EOS AND XF PRO CAMCORDERS
Enhanced virtual production support with Unreal Engine has been added by connecting multiple computers simultaneously, plus it is now possible to play RAW video files in-camera with digital lens correction applied and with improved OSD customisation.
1 RA-AT001 Auto Tracking Lite is pre-installed in compatible PTZ cameras. Auto Tracking App RA-AT001 with further functionality is available via a paid licence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment