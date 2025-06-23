Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China, Central news agencies to enhance media partnership

2025-06-23 08:52:14
(MENAFN) The China-Central Asia News Agency Forum took place on Sunday in Astana, Kazakhstan, focusing on enhancing media partnerships and reaching a shared agreement.

Organized as a follow-up to the recently held second China-Central Asia Summit, the forum was initiated and hosted by a news agency. It brought together leaders of media organizations from five Central Asian nations, including Kazakhstan President's TV and Radio Complex, Kyrgyzstan’s Kabar News Agency, Tajikistan’s Khovar News Agency, Turkmenistan’s Media Turkmen News Agency, and Uzbekistan National News Agency.

Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, who chaired the forum, highlighted that under the combined leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the heads of Central Asian states, exchanges and cooperation between China and Central Asia are entering a significant new historical phase, with great prospects ahead.

Fu emphasized that the news agencies from these six countries carry the duty and responsibility to foster the China-Central Asia Spirit, promote high-quality growth in regional cooperation, and effectively communicate the narrative of China-Central Asia collaboration.

