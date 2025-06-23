URBAN EDGE SIGNS TRUGOLF FOR REVAMPED PLAZA AT CHERRY HILL

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A Nasdaq-listed tech and manufacturing company of high-tech golf simulators, TruGolf (Nasdaq:TRUG ) has historically sold their tech throughout the United States to end-users. Now, the company is rolling out their own brick and mortar TruGolf Links Center franchised locations with a new, proprietary, best-in-class operating model that offers a high-end entertainment experience for guests.

"Plaza at Cherry Hill is one of the top retail centers in the country and we are excited to be bringing a flagship TruGolf Links Center there later this year," said Dr. Ben Litalien, Chief Development Officer for TruGolf. "Our regional developer, Nick Reimondo, will be providing an unparalleled golf simulator, arcade, and elevated bar experience. I can't think of a better place for a TruGolf Links Center than Cherry Hill."

The new flagship will be located within the L-shaped strip of Plaza at Cherry Hill. Anchored by national brands including Aldi and a brand-new Total Wine, the center is positioned in a premium and easily accessible location and directly adjacent to the highly trafficked Cherry Hill Mall. The entire property will undergo enhancements and upgrades to deliver an overall fresher experience for the shopper, with this deal kicking off the exciting new chapter for Plaza at Cherry Hill.

"We invest a lot of time and energy into identifying retail categories that fill needs within the marketplaces where we operate and will excite the community," said Ronnie Bertrand, Director, Leasing for Urban Edge. "This will be one of TruGolf Link's first flagship locations in the U.S. to include their new bar and kitchen concept, and we're looking forward to adding them to our portfolio as they look to expand their U.S. footprint."

The new TruGolf Links Center facility includes five premium golf simulators and the "Horizon" which features a 17', stadium seating and sits on an elevated platform. The upscale and elevated food & beverage menu is paired with a full bar of cocktails and a curated wine and beer selection. It's the perfect setting for a night out with friends or a family weekend excursion, as well as serious golfers wanting the ultimate indoor golf experience.

"Bringing TruGolf Links to Cherry Hill is incredibly exciting-not just as a flagship location, but as a new hub for the community," said Nicholas Reimondo, Regional Developer. "Whether you're an avid golfer, looking for a fun night out with friends, planning a family outing or a company event, our center is designed to deliver something for everyone. Cherry Hill deserves a destination that blends immersive indoor golf, great food and drinks, and entertainment for all audiences. We're proud to make that vision a reality."

TruGolf worked with Ryan Wesner from Quadra Commercial, TruGolf Links national broker, on this transaction. Urban Edge was represented by Ronnie Bertrand from Urban Edge.

ABOUT TRUGOLF, INC.

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games ("Links"), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology. Learn more at .

ABOUT TRUGOLF LINKS FRANCHISING

While the company offers individual franchises, the focus of its expansion efforts is with Regional Developers who acquire a territory of 1M or more in population, open a flagship location within that territory, then develop the territory with additional units they own or with independent franchisees. Regional Developers are compensated for attracting franchisees and providing support locally to all TruGolf Links locations within their territory.

For more information about TruGolf Links franchise program, visit or contact Andrew Johnson, Vice President of Franchise at [email protected] .

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE-listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the supply constrained corridor between Washington D.C. and Boston. Urban Edge owns 73 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. For further information, please visit .

SOURCE TruGolf Holdings, Inc.