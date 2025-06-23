Janus Health Launches Janusiq: AI-Powered Platform For Health Systems Navigating Financial And Operational Headwinds

JanusIQ increases revenue yield, accelerates cash and expands follow-up capacity without additional headcount

DALLAS, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a healthcare environment shaped by mounting financial pressure, workforce constraints, and shifting payer requirements, Janus Health today introduced JanusIQ , a purpose-built AI performance platform that empowers health systems to lead with greater insight, adaptability, and impact across the revenue cycle.

According to a 2024 report from the American Hospital Association , nearly 90% of hospitals have experienced rising administrative costs, largely due to complex commercial payer policies and inefficiencies in billing and prior authorization processes. In response, JanusIQ delivers a centralized operational intelligence platform that integrates AI, analytics, and automation across access, claims, and operational workflows - giving teams the clarity to act and the tools to move with precision.

"Health systems are navigating through layers of complexity - from changing regulations to persistent staffing shortages. JanusIQ was designed to meet this moment," said Todd Doze, CEO of Janus Health. "This platform doesn't just automate tasks; it helps organizations understand where performance gaps exist, why they're occurring, and how to respond effectively."

Designed for Today's Revenue Cycle Challenges

JanusIQ enables health systems to improve revenue cycle performance without overhauling their current infrastructure. Designed for seamless interoperability, the platform works alongside existing EHRs and RCM systems to surface insights and reduce the manual burden that slows operations and impacts financial performance.

At its core, JanusIQ delivers a strategic advantage through three intelligent performance engines:



AccessIQ: Streamlines front-end processes such as Prior Authorization, Referral Management, and Notice of Admission, helping teams reduce manual tracking and minimize delays that affect care access.

AccelerateIQ – Delivers Enriched Claim Status intelligence and Teleport , an advanced payer portal navigation tool, to prioritize the most critical claims and support faster reimbursements, appeals, and follow-up strategies. AdaptiveIQ – Equips leaders with visibility into team performance, process inefficiencies, and payer behavior by unifying data from the EHR and all approved tools teams use daily-like portals, spreadsheets, and non-integrated systems. AdaptiveIQ delivers Operational Intelligence , enabling leaders to identify what's slowing progress, prioritize action, and continuously refine workflows.

Real World Outcomes Backed by Operational Insight

Leading health system clients of JanusIQ have already seen meaningful, measurable outcomes with JanusIQ, including:



Up to 2% increase in revenue yield by preventing denials and improving recovery workflows

5+ day acceleration in cash flow through streamlined follow-up and increase in volume of accounts worked daily 30% increase in complex follow-up capacity - achieved without expanding staff

These results reflect more than just smart technology - they reflect the deep experience of the Janus Health team. Built by professionals with both EHR and provider-side backgrounds, JanusIQ is grounded in real-world revenue cycle knowledge. The platform is designed with an understanding of the day-to-day challenges health systems face, enabling teams to see more, understand more, and achieve more with the resources they already have.

Empowering Confident Decision-Making in Uncertain Times

As financial and operational pressures continue to evolve, Janus Health sees its role not just as a technology provider, but as a long-term partner to those leading change from within health systems. JanusIQ delivers the kind of visibility and control revenue cycle leaders need to make informed decisions and sustain improvement - not just react to disruption.

"Revenue cycle leaders don't need another point solution," added Doze. "They need a platform that helps them navigate complexity, uncover what matters most, and act decisively - not just today, but over the long haul."

About Janus Health

Janus Health is transforming revenue cycle management through operational intelligence. The JanusIQ platform integrates AI, analytics, and workflow automation to increase revenue yield, accelerate cash flow, reduce cost-to-collect, and improve team performance. Designed for interoperability and scalability, JanusIQ empowers health systems to drive measurable outcomes without overhauling their existing infrastructure. Learn more at .

