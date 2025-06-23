Johnson & Johnson Launches First And Only Daily Disposable Multifocal Toric Contact Lens - ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL For ASTIGMATISM

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

"Building on our legacy of firsts, we are thrilled to launch ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL for ASTIGMATISM," said Peter Menziuso, Company Group Chairman, Vision at Johnson & Johnson.‡ "ACUVUE is the world's leading contact lens brand* and with these new products, we now have the first and only complete family of daily-disposable contact lenses.# 2 Clear sight empowers people to live their best lives, and we believe everyone should have the opportunity to achieve it. That's why we focus our innovation on areas with the greatest unmet needs for patients. Today, we are working to fulfill that promise, providing millions of patients with a differentiated ACUVUE experience."

"Finally, patients with both presbyopia and astigmatism can enjoy the freedom and comfort of a daily disposable lens without compromising the quality of their vision," said Dr. Mark Wells, "This new lens was designed to help patients who struggle with multiple vision correction issues, allowing them to experience the comfort and clarity of MAX."1

Based on extensive studies, 95% of people wearing ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-DAY MULTIFOCAL for ASTIGMATISM contact lenses reported their vision was clear during their daily activities,§ 1 while 87% saw clearly while driving at night.§ 1 Additionally, 92% of wearers said their eyes felt comfortable throughout the entire day.¶ 1

Astigmatism affects about 50% of the population,3 making it one of the most common vision conditions. It is characterized by imperfections in the curvature of the eye, leading to distorted or blurred vision. Presbyopia, commonly beginning in the early to mid-40s, is the gradual loss of near vision. Traditionally, there has been a gap for people with astigmatism when they begin to experience presbyopia. They've had to make compromises by either switching from daily contact lenses to reusables, or layering reading glasses over their contact lenses.

The ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL for ASTIGMATISM contact lens is built with the combination of four proprietary technologies4 which enable its comfort and visual results: BLINK STABILIZED Design helps the lens stay put, so vision is not distorted or blurry when you blink or move your head.1,4 PUPIL OPTIMIZED Design helps meet presbyopic vision needs, even as you age and your vision continues to change.5 TearStable Technology helps keep the lens hydrated, facilitating end of day comfort.†† 1,6,7,8 Finally, the OptiBlue Light Filter provides 60% blue-violet light filtering, the highest in the industry.**‡‡ 7,8

Later this summer, the ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day for ASTIGMATISM contact lens will launch in both the U.S. and Canada, making the ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day Family of lenses the first and only complete daily disposable family of contact lenses on the market.# 2 Both ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL for ASTIGMATISM and ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day for ASTIGMATISM are planned to be introduced in additional markets outside North America during 2025 and beyond. To learn more about ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL for ASTIGMATISM or to search for an eye care provider, visit .

†About Vision at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson has a deep legacy in developing transformational new products that improve the health of patients' eyes. We have a bold ambition: Vision Made Possible – improving sight for more than 40 million people each year. Through cutting-edge innovation, expertise in material and optical science, and advanced technologies, we are revolutionizing the way people see and experience the world. Visit us at clearvisionforyou , follow @JNJVision on Twitter , Johnson & Johnson | Vision on LinkedIn , and @JNJVision on Facebook.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more about our MedTech sector's global scale and deep expertise in cardiovascular, orthopaedics, surgery and vision solutions at . Follow us at @JNJMedTech and on LinkedIn . Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson Company.

* Source Euromonitor International Limited; Eyewear 2025 edition; value sales at rsp, all retail channels, 2023 data; "ACUVUE® family of brands" represents aggregated sales of the following brands: 1-day ACUVUE®, ACUVUE® OASYS, ACUVUE® VITA®, and ACUVUE®2.

‡ Peter Menziuso is an employee of Johnson & Johnson

#Full/complete family consists of sphere, multifocal, toric, and multifocal toric contact lenses

§ Model-adjusted percent estimate

¶ T3B descriptive summaries: n=171

**Filtering of HEV light by contact lenses has not been demonstrated to confer any health benefit to the user, including but not limited to retinal protection, protection from cataract progression, reduced eye strain, improved contrast, improved acuity, reduced glare, improved low light vision, or improved circadian rhythm/sleep cycle. The Eye Care Professional should be consulted for more information.

††Versus ACUVUE® OASYS 1-Day, Dailies Total1®, My Day®, InfuseTM and Precision 1®.

‡‡Versus publicly available information for standard daily use contact lenses as of December 2023.

© Johnson & Johnson and its affiliates 2025

2025PP10152

1 JJV Data on file, 2024: Subjective Standalone Claims for ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL Contact Lenses for ASTIGMATISM

2 JJV Data on File 2025, World's First and Only Daily Disposable Multifocal Toric Contact Lens

3 Young G, Sulley A & Hunt C. Prevalence of Astigmatism in Relation to Soft Contact Lens Fitting; Eye & CL, 2011: 37: 20-25

4 JJV Data on File: Technical Description of ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL for ASTIGMATISM

5 JJV Data on File 2020. ACUVUE OASYS MULTIFOCAL Fit and Performance Claims

6 JJV Data on File 2022. Effect on Tear Film and Evaluation of Visual Artifacts with ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day Family.

7 JJV Data on File 2022. JJV Data on File 2022 TearStableTM Technology Definition.

8 JJV Data on File 2022. Material Properties: 1-DAY ACUVUE® MOIST, 1-DAY ACUVUE® TruEye®, ACUVUE® OASYS 1-Day with HydraLuxe® Technology and ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day with TearStableTM Technology Brand Contact Lenses and other daily disposable contact lens brands.

Important information for contact lens wearers: ACUVUE Contact Lenses are available by prescription only for vision correction. An eye care professional will determine whether contact lenses are right for you. Although rare, serious eye problems can develop while wearing contact lenses. To help avoid these problems, follow the wear and replacement schedule and the lens care instructions provided by your eye doctor. Do not wear contact lenses if you have an eye infection, or experience eye discomfort, excessive tearing, vision changes, redness or other eye problems. If one of these conditions occurs, remove the lens and contact your eye doctor immediately. For more information on proper wear, care and safety, talk to your eye care professional, call 1-800-843-2020, or download the Patient Instruction Guides .

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the launch of ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL for ASTIGMATISM and ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day for ASTIGMATISM contact lenses. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainty of commercial success; challenges to patents; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; manufacturing difficulties and delays; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at , or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments

Media Contact

Erin Farley

[email protected]

Kristyna Muñoz

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Sandra Easton

[email protected]

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson