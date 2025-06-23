Trading Technologies' TT® Trade Surveillance Captures 2025 Risk Technology Award For Trade Surveillance Product Of The Year

CHICAGO and LONDON, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, announced today that its TT Trade Surveillance offering has been recognized by Risk as Trade Surveillance Product of the Year in the 2025 Risk Technology Awards. Winners of the awards program were selected by a panel of 10 industry experts chosen by the publication's editors. The panel includes technology users, risk management practitioners, analysts and members of the editorial team.

Nick Garrow, global head of TT's compliance business, said: "We are very proud to accept this award, an independent testament to the strides we've made in establishing a world-class multi-asset trade surveillance platform over the past eight years. Our innovative approach to market abuse detection, combining machine learning with highly configurable models, delivers unparalleled protection and deep insights for our customers across futures, options, equities, fixed income and FX. Furthermore, we have significantly scaled and expanded our multi-asset data ingestion capabilities, ensuring we can seamlessly process, transform and store client trading data from any source or format. Today, over 100 clients globally trust TT for their market abuse monitoring across all asset classes."

The Risk Technology Awards recognize financial institutions and vendors doing the most to help the industry meet its various challenges in asset and liability management (ALM), credit, operational risk, and wider enterprise risk management.

Previous to this award, Chartis Research cited TT Trade Surveillance as Category Leader for Equity and Energy Trade Surveillance Solutions and named TT to the Buyside 50, RiskTech Energy50 and RiskTech100.

Other recent awards for TT include Best Derivatives Trading System from Markets Media, Best Execution Management System (EMS) Provider from WatersTechnology Asia, Derivatives Trading System of the Year from FOW and Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Provider of the Year from The TRADE.

About Trading Technologies



Trading Technologies ( ) is a global capital markets platform services company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers "multi-X" solutions, with "X" representing asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. This multi-X approach features trade execution services across futures and options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies augmented by solutions for data and analytics, including transaction cost analysis (TCA); quantitative trading; compliance and trade surveillance; clearing and post-trade allocation; and infrastructure services. The award-winning TT platform ecosystem also helps exchanges deliver innovative solutions to their market participants, and technology companies to distribute their complementary offerings to Trading Technologies' clients.

SOURCE Trading Technologies

