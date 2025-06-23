South Florida Impact Windows Provider Launches Cost Calculator To Help Homeowners Budget For Hurricane Protection

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) In Response To Growing Demand Impact Windows & Doors of South Florida Launches New Impact Window Cost Calculator On Website

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to growing demand for transparency and quick access to pricing , Impact Windows and Doors of South Florida has officially launched a new Impact Window Cost Calculator on its website, making it easier than ever for homeowners to estimate their window upgrade costs in real time.The tool, available at ImpactWindowsDoors, provides a fast and user-friendly way for customers to get a ballpark estimate based on window size , number of openings, and material preferences - without needing to schedule a sales appointment or wait for a call back.“As homeowners across Florida prepare for what's expected to be another active hurricane season, we wanted to give them the ability to plan and budget more confidently,” said Joe McDermott, spokesperson for Impact Windows and Doors.“This new calculator empowers users to make informed decisions on protecting their homes - instantly.”NOAA recently forecasted a 60% chance of an above-normal 2025 hurricane season, predicting up to 19 named storms, including up to 5 major hurricanes. With storm threats rising, interest in impact-resistant products is surging - and many homeowners want answers fast.The new Impact Window Cost Calculator is part of the company's commitment to simplifying the buying process and helping Florida residents take timely steps to protect their property, families, and investments.Customers who use the calculator can also request a custom quote and connect with an expert for a free on-site consultation and product recommendation. This calculator provides estimates based on 2024 industry averages. Actual costs may vary based on location, installer, and specific product choices.Impact Windows and Doors of South FloridaImpact Windows & Doors of South Florida is a local leader in replacement impact windows and doors; we pride ourselves on delivering the highest level of service and products. Our manufacturers provide custom windows and doors to local contractors and installers that protect against hurricane force winds. When you choose us, you are getting the most impact-resistant and energy-efficient products in the industry and we have several manufacturers to choose from.

