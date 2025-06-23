RFID At Scale: Nosco's High-Speed Tamarack Is Delivering Smart Packaging For Today's Supply Chains

MENAFN - GetNews) Nosco is accelerating the future of smart packaging with a powerful new RFID solution that is already making a measurable impact across supply chains.











At the center of this advancement is the Tamarack RFID Modular Versa-Web , which began operating at Nosco's Packaging Innovation Center in May of 2024. Replacing the company's previous generation equipment, which served reliably for nearly 20 years, the Tamarack brings a new level of speed, precision and performance to Nosco's label production process.

Capable of running up to 16 times faster than previous systems, the Tamarack features multi-lane capability, enhanced automation, and read/write verification on every label. It applies UHF wet inlays to pressure-sensitive labels, meeting the latest RFID compliance standards from major retailers like Walmart and Sam's Club.

“Adding the Tamarack to our label assets at the Packaging Innovation Center is fantastic,” said Randy Wright, Digital Label Value Stream Manager, and Chris Dwyer, CAD and Technical Label Manager.“Our customers will enjoy better quality and improved tolerances through this new machine. Not only can we speed up our lead times, but Nosco also benefits from operator-friendly asset features and reliable local support for parts and service.”

Tamarack Highlights:

- RFID inlays as small as to 3/8" in size

- Speeds exceeding 300 feet per minute

- Enhanced registration precision for label alignment

- Read/write verification on every label

- Operator-friendly interface and local service support

“The scale and speed Nosco is achieving with the Tamarack sets a new benchmark for smart packaging,” said Gayle Harrop, President of Tamarack.“It's proof that when technology and vision align, RFID becomes more than just a compliance requirement, it becomes a catalyst for smarter, safer, and more connected supply chains.”

Advancing Smart Packaging, Built on Nosco's Legacy

Nosco has a long-standing history of RFID innovation, helping improve patient safety, product security and supply chain visibility. The Tamarack investment builds on this legacy, enabling smarter, faster and more accessible RFID packaging for brands of all sizes.

This investment is more than a technology upgrade; it's part of Nosco's ongoing mission to deliver packaging that saves lives, promotes health and encourages happiness around the world.

Learn more about RFID packaging.

ABOUT NOSCO

Nosco is a full-service packaging solutions provider serving over 400+ customers in the healthcare space. With more than 115 years of experience, Nosco brings together business resources and technical expertise to better understand packaging challenges and deliver customized solutions. The company focuses on service to help continuously improve efficiencies related to supply chain, cycle times, lean initiatives and product launches.

Nosco is a subsidiary of Holden Industries, Inc., and is 100% employee owned. The company employs 650+ employee owners, and specializes in printed packaging for the pharmaceutical and CPG markets with four core product lines: cartons, labels, inserts and flexible packaging.

ABOUT TAMARACK

Tamarack Products manufactures equipment for the packaging, label, folding carton, and business forms industries. Patch application, gluing, and die-cutting operations result in a variety of end products including RFID labels, windows for folding cartons, susceptor patches for microwavable products, and laminates/tapes for integral cards and labels.