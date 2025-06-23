Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Attends Inauguration Of“Yevlakh” Junction Substation And Regional Training And Laboratory Center (PHOTO)

President Ilham Aliyev Attends Inauguration Of“Yevlakh” Junction Substation And Regional Training And Laboratory Center (PHOTO)


2025-06-23 05:07:39
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ On June 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the 110/35/10 kV“Yevlakh” Junction Substation and the Regional Training and Laboratory Center of“AzerEnergy” Open Joint Stock Company, Trend reports.

Will be updated













































MENAFN23062025000187011040ID1109708986

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search