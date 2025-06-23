Dubai Cracks Down On Illegal Partitioned Rooms In Residential Buildings

Authorities in Dubai are cracking down on the practice of partitioned rooms in several areas of the emirate. A common method of sharing accommodation in many parts of the city, the practice of room partitions has been deemed risky and is being removed. In a statement issued to Khaleej Times, the Dubai Municipality (DM) confirmed that inspections were being conducted in several parts of the city.

“Dubai Municipality, in coordination with the Dubai Land Department and the General Directorate of Civil Defense - Dubai, carried out a field inspection campaign encompassing several multi-storey residential buildings across the emirate,” read the statement.“The campaign targets densely populated areas, including neighbourhoods such as Al Rigga, Al Muraqqabat, Al Barsha, Al Satwa, and Al Raffa.”

The statement also added that ample warnings had been issued prior to the inspections.“Building owners had been formally informed about the need to abide by the rules through letters,” DM noted.“The campaign strengthens direct communication with building owners to raise awareness about the risks posed by illegal or unapproved structural modifications or partitions - whether temporary or permanent - within residential units and the need to ensure adherence to building norms and remove any non-compliant structures.”

In Dubai, it is compulsory for tenants and landlords to obtain the necessary approvals to create any partition or changes to an apartment.

Affordable housing

For many Dubai residents, especially those in the lower income bracket, partitioned rooms offer an affordable mode of accommodation. On several websites and social media channels, partitioned rooms are advertised for prices starting from Dh600 per month.

However, the municipality noted that the practice“violates regulations” and poses a“direct threat” to the safety of residents.“Such alterations raise the risk of serious incidents such as fires and hamper swift evacuation during emergencies,” it added.“The campaign ultimately aims to prevent dire incidents related to unauthorised internal modifications in buildings and to raise awareness among property owners and tenants about the importance of complying with building laws and guidelines issued by the relevant authorities.”

Such crackdowns have previously been conducted in other emirates as well. In the early 2000s, illegal partitions and sharing of villas were also banned and regular inspections are carried out to ensure that tenants comply with this

The civic body added that the initiative was part of the municipality's sustained efforts to“ensure the highest standards of public safety for residential buildings in the emirate”, helping to contribute to the“optimal upkeep of public infrastructure” and curb negative practices and the“random subletting” of apartments and other residential units.

“It ultimately aims to prevent dire incidents related to unauthorised internal modifications in buildings and to raise awareness among property owners and tenants about the importance of complying with building laws and guidelines issued by the relevant authorities,” the statement concluded.