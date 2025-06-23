Egyptian Ministers Visit Mega Date Farm Project To Boost Agricultural Exports

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sewilam, and Minister of Agriculture, Alaa Farouk, traveled to New Valley governorate to inspect progress on what is expected to become the world's largest date farm-part of a national initiative to expand agricultural exports and transform desert land into productive farmland.

The visit aligns with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's directive to plant 2.5 million date palms in the western desert region, positioning Egypt as a global leader in date production. During the tour, both ministers planted palm trees to mark the project's advancement and reaffirm the government's commitment to agricultural development.

The ministers also visited the Central Groundwater Laboratory and the Sustainable Development Center for New Valley Resources-research institutions affiliated with the irrigation and agriculture ministries. Minister Sewilam underscored the importance of equipping laboratories with state-of-the-art technology and building technical capacity to enhance groundwater monitoring and desert water resource management.

Sewilam noted that the laboratory is internationally accredited through December 2025 and plays a central role in safeguarding groundwater-a vital but non-renewable resource that supports Egypt's desert farming projects. He emphasized the need for strict regulation and responsible groundwater usage to ensure long-term sustainability.

Minister Farouk highlighted the Desert Research Center's work in cultivating non-traditional, drought-tolerant crops such as quinoa, panicum, and cassava-better suited to Egypt's arid climate. He also pointed to the government's unprecedented investment of more than EGP 1trn in reclaiming approximately 4 million feddans of desert land, with per-feddan development costs ranging between EGP 250,000 and EGP 300,000.

Accompanied by New Valley Governor Mohamed El Zamlout, the delegation toured an exhibition featuring the center's work in seed banking, organic fertilizers, and greenhouse agriculture. Farouk called for continued technical support for local farmers and the expansion of agricultural outreach programs to raise productivity and promote sustainable practices.

He added that wheat yields have improved significantly, with productivity increasing by nearly one ardeb (around 150 kg) per feddan, helping Egypt exceed last year's wheat procurement by over 500,000 tonnes.

The visit reflects Egypt's broader national strategy to modernize agriculture, boost exports, and ensure long-term food security by transforming its vast desert regions into thriving agricultural zones.